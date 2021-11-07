‘Always made anyone smile’: Heights HS student among Astroworld Festival victims

A GoFundMe account was set for 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, who was one of the eight victims of Friday night's Astroworld tragedy.

HOUSTON – A student who attended a Houston ISD school is among one of the eight victims that died during Friday night’s crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, was a junior who attended Heights High School. The school’s band program confirmed her death on social media Saturday evening.

Grief counselors will be available all week to assist students who may be affected, the school said.

We will have counselors on campus all next week for grief counseling. Sending love & prayers and holding each other close tonight bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/RaX9UqRXj5 — Heights High School (@ghostofheights) November 7, 2021

“Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile,” the school wrote. “Although she’s gone and cannot perform with us, we know she’d want to still enjoy our time in heights.”

The school shared a GoFundMe link on behalf of the family of Rodriguez.

“Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates,” the organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page.

