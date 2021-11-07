College student who dreamed of becoming border patrol officer among Astroworld Festival victims

Rudy Pena, 23, was among one of the victims killed at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON – A concertgoer from Laredo is among one of the eight that died during the tragic events at Astroworld Festival Friday night.

Rudy Pena, 23, traveled to Houston from Laredo to attend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival with friends, his sister, Jennifer, told KPRC 2. She said Rudy is the youngest of five siblings.

Jennifer says she is worried for her mother as she has expressed anger towards the events at Astroworld Festival. Familly members say she currently has “a hole in her heart.”

Rudy had hopes of becoming a border patrol officer, said Jennifer. He was taking break from his criminal justice classes from Laredo College.