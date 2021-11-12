KPRC 2 Investigates: HFD’s Official Astroworld Concert Activity Log

On Monday, KPRC2 Investigates exclusively obtained a minute-by-minute log of trouble that occurred at the ill-fated Travis Scott Astroworld Festival at NRG Park.

The hand-written log, which documents dozens of serious crowd control problems throughout the day, started logging events three hours before the venue gates were even opened. Just before the gates were opened to the public, Apex Security, a private firm, requested help. Their concern appeared to be well-founded.

At 10:02, two minutes after the public was allowed in, the log reads: Venue fences damaged, no control of participants.

At 10:30, “more police requested behind merchandising.” after the crowd tried to break through a barrier.

At 10:54 “Approx. 100 participants jumping fence into purple lot.”

At 11:34 “Two participants jump fence into Texans practice field.”

At 12:59 “Participants attempting to get under fence.”

At 15:21 “HPD requests assistance to yellow lot for large crowd trying to go over fence.”

Over the next several hours, crowd control incidents, property damage, and injuries were logged with stunning regularity, minutes apart.

Then at 21:28 an entry in the log reads, “This is when it all got real.”

At 21:30 “HPD reports multiple people trampled, passed out at front of stage...”

At 21:32 “HPD report of unconscious female in middle of crowd.”

At 21:35 “HFD radio operator advised we have at least 5 9-1-1 calls related to unconscious person in crowd. Report of possible CPR.”

A flurry of ambulances and emergency transport vehicles started to flood the scene minutes later, with the ever-escalating calls for help.

The last legible entry came at 23:38, “HPD Murworth@Kirby, Male unable to walk... 17 total transports... 11 CPR - 9 total fatalities...”

The fatality count was actually eight at that time, a miscount, but a ninth person, Bharti Shahani, 22, died from injuries sustained at the concert on Wednesday.

View the the log in its entirety below.