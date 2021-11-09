22-year-old Texas A&M student battling for life from Astroworld Festival, attorneys say

A 22-year-old Texas A&M student is currently battling for her life after the Astroworld Tragedy, according to attorneys.

Bharti Shahani is one of several still hospitalized from the Friday events that have resulted in eight deaths so far.

KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez spoke to the law firm representing the family and was told Shahani is still alive and is on a ventilator, but that Shahani suffered a severe brain injury and “it’s not looking good.”

According to the law firm, Shahani’s parents are getting second opinions, trying to get answers on how they should proceed, and they’re asking for prayers.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

