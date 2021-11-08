9-year-old in ‘weakened state’ after he was trampled at Astroworld Festival, family says

Person Lifted Out of Crowd During Travis Scott Performance at Astroworld

HOUSTON – The family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Friday night says he is in a “weakened state.”

According to the victim’s grandfather, Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders watching the concert when the two got trapped in the crowd surge.

Ezra’s father collapsed, and both were trampled during the stampede of excited concertgoers.

Ezra suffered injuries to his liver and lungs, and has swelling of the brain, the family says.

His mother and father remain by his side.

