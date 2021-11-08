Verified ways to help: GoFundMe launches Astroworld Festival Relief Hub

The GoFundMe logo, as collected from its website on Oct. 27, 2021.

HOUSTON – Following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, there has been an influx of activity on GoFundMe as the community comes together to support the victims and their families, but how do you know which fundraising campaigns are legitimate?

Immediately following reports of the tragedy, GoFundMe mobilized a crisis team and began monitoring the site for fundraisers created in response. The company says its top priority is to ensure the safety of the giving community and to ensure every dollar donated on GoFundMe goes to the right place and into the hands of those in need.

Astroworld Festival Relief Hub Launched

To make it easier for people to find and support the individuals and families affected, GoFundMe launched a centralized hub identifying all verified fundraisers created in response to the tragic incident at the Astroworld Festival. As of Monday, GoFundMe has verified the following three fundraisers:

Ad

The hub will be updated on a regular basis with new fundraisers that have been verified by the GoFundMe Trust & Safety team. Click here to find more verified fundraisers.

GoFundMe will also update this thread as fundraisers are verified.

Learn more about how GoFundMe verifies fundraisers during a crisis.