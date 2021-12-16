These are the Houston-area law enforcement officers who died in 2021

HOUSTON – The year 2021 was a difficult one for the Houston area and its law enforcement community, with several law enforcement officers losing their lives.

Here is a look at each of the officers who died this year.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Richard Anthony Sepolio, Sr., died on Jan. 13, 2021. He reportedly died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer Robert Perez, 54, died on Feb. 2, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.

Pasadena Police Department Det. Pedro Junior “Pete” Mejia reportedly died on Feb. 6, 2021. He died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in a presumed exposure while on duty.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexander Gwosdz, 32, died on April 22, 2021.

Bay City Police Department Detective Juan Alfonso “John” Delgado died on July 15, 2021.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Shaun Christopher Waters, 42, died on Aug. 1, 2021.

South Houston Police Department Sgt. Kuo-sheng “Johnny” Wang reportedly died on Aug. 19, 2021.

Harris County Constable’s Office - Precinct 6 Sgt. Tomas Infante, Sr. reportedly died on Aug. 22, 2021.

Fort Bend Independent School District Police Department Sgt. Richard John Frankie died on Sept. 17, 2021.

Houston Police Senior Officer William Jeffrey, 54, died on Sept. 20, 2021.

Houston Police Senior Officer John Wilbanks, 53, died on Oct. 13, 2021.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Constable Kareem Anthony Atkins, 30, died on Oct. 16, 2021.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Sieman, 39, died on Oct. 21, 2021.

