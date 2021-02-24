Funeral arrangements announced for HCSO detention Officer Robert Perez

Perez died Feb. 3 from complications of COVID-19. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served at the Harris County Jail for five years. Perez is the third HCSO correctional staff member to die from the coronavirus.

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements for a Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention Officer Robert Perez have been released.

Perez will be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Humble First Assembly of God Church, located at 1915 FM 1960 Bypass Road East.

Perez died Feb. 3 from complications of COVID-19. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served at the Harris County Jail for five years. Perez is the third HCSO correctional staff member to die from the coronavirus.

Public visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with strict health and safety protocols. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will be among those offering remarks. The funeral will be followed by a ceremony with honors, including a U.S. and Texas flag folding and presentation to family, 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.

A procession to Houston National Cemetery will also follow the law enforcement honors. Perez will receive burial honors from the U.S. Navy.