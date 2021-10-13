Partly Cloudy icon
Senior police officer dies of COVID-19 after long battle, Police Chief says

‘Today we lost a man who is the epitome of what it is to be a public servant,” Police Chief Troy Finner said.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Senior Police Officer John Wilbanks
Senior Police Officer John Wilbanks (Images courtesy of the Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has died of COVID-19.

Senior Police Officer John Wilbanks, 53, died Wednesday after “fighting COVID-19 for some time,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement on social media.

Wilbanks joined the Houston Police Department in 1994.

“All of HPD mourns the loss of Officer Wilbanks and we ask the entire city of Houston to join us in lifting his family in prayer,” Finner said.

Wilbanks is HPD’s second line of duty death due to COVID-19, according to the department.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

