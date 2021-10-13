Senior police officer dies of COVID-19 after long battle, Police Chief says

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has died of COVID-19.

Senior Police Officer John Wilbanks, 53, died Wednesday after “fighting COVID-19 for some time,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement on social media.

Wilbanks joined the Houston Police Department in 1994.

“All of HPD mourns the loss of Officer Wilbanks and we ask the entire city of Houston to join us in lifting his family in prayer,” Finner said.

Wilbanks is HPD’s second line of duty death due to COVID-19, according to the department.