LIVE: 2 officers shot in northeast Houston while serving warrant, authorities say

HOUSTON – Two officers have been shot in an incident in northeast Houston.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Aeropark Drive near Crosswinds Drive, authorities said.

Images from Sky 2 showed Life Flight at the scene of the shooting. One of the officers was seen being unloaded from Life Flight and taken into Memorial Hermann hospital. The other officer was transported to a hospital via ambulance. The officers’ conditions are not known.

According to a tweet by the City of Houston, two officers with the Houston Police Department were serving warrants in Harris County when the shooting happened.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one possible suspect is dead at the scene. Information surrounding the shooting is still limited.

#BREAKING: The escort for two wounded officers just arrived to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center. https://t.co/umI4163yO5 pic.twitter.com/3HqGeMHheE — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) September 20, 2021

