Support and remembrances for families of HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON – This is what people are saying about the Houston police officers who were shot in northeast Harris County on Monday, including condolences for the 30-year veteran who died in the shooting while issuing a warrant.

Sending our deepest condolences to our law enforcement partners at @houstonpolice & the family of Senior Police Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey, a 30 year veteran who has died in the line of duty. Praying for a full & speedy recover for Sergeant Michael Vance. We are with you. pic.twitter.com/7XViGjS6A2 — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) September 20, 2021

2 HPD officers were shot this morning while serving a warrant in NE Houston.

Senior Police Officer William Jeffrey passed away from his injuries and Officer Vance is in surgery for his injuries. Our thoughts & prayers are with the families & friends of these courageous officers. pic.twitter.com/Q2HHNwlv2l — City of Montgomery Police Department, Texas (@MontgomeryPDTX) September 20, 2021

I extend my sincere condolences to the family of HPD Officer William Jeffrey, and I continue to pray for the recovery of Officer Michael Vance.



My thoughts and prayers are with the families of these officers who were injured and perished in the line of duty today in Houston. — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) September 20, 2021

Please keep these officers in your prayers today.



Officers put their lives on the line every day to serve our communities and protect their fellow citizens. Today's events are a tragic reminder of the risks our law enforcement take to keep us safe.



We must #BackTheBlue https://t.co/aNu3pQ4oXQ — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) September 20, 2021

I am currently with @houstonpolice Chief @TroyFinner, @SheriffEd_HCSO, other law enforcement agencies, and @HoustonFire. We will brief the media shortly.



I ask for our city to uplift the two officers family members and the rest of our HPD family at this time. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/F7tVOcl6Vn — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 20, 2021

Prayers for @houstonpolice. Mayor @SylvesterTurner Police Chief @TroyFinner and Sheriff @SheriffEd_HCSO are meeting with police officers. The mayor asks all Houstonians to lift the families of both officers who were shot this morning. pic.twitter.com/4CfHQ18f4O — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) September 20, 2021

REST IN PEACE HOUSTON POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM "BILL" JEFFREY



"Houston has lost the very best," Jeffrey wife told the Mayor.



We are praying for a full and speedy recover for Sergeant Michael Vance.



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js pic.twitter.com/QE1aEA3HuC — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 20, 2021

We at FBI Houston wrap our arms around our partners at @houstonpolice and send our heartfelt condolences to them and to the family of Officer Bill Jeffrey.



We also send our wishes for a full recovery to Sgt. Michael Vance. We are with you. pic.twitter.com/oMIeOm5RaH — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) September 20, 2021

Our thoughts and condolences go out to @houstonpolice for their loss this morning. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021

The men and women of Pct 1 are mourning with our brothers & sisters @houstonpolice for the loss of one of their own! May the officers memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. @houstonpolice @HPOUTX — Constable Alan Rosen (@ConstableRosen) September 20, 2021

Our thoughts and condolences go out to @houstonpolice for their loss this morning. The TxDOT family stands with you! pic.twitter.com/rzWgUootM2 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 20, 2021

@PearlandPD is heartbroken to learn of the loss of HPD Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey who was killed in the line of duty this morning serving a warrant. We will continue to pray for Ofc. Jeffery's family and friends and the brave men and women of the @houstonpolice. pic.twitter.com/RjvuJiYqew — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) September 20, 2021

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement: “My prayers are with Officer Jeffrey and Sgt. Vance, along with their families and the Houston Police Department. I am also praying for Sgt. Vance to make a swift recovery. This horrific tragedy is an important reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Texas communities safe. This is why all of us in Texas must support our police.”