Local News

Support and remembrances for families of HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

A photo tweeted out by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Sept. 20, 2021.
A photo tweeted out by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Sept. 20, 2021. (Sylvester Turner/Twitter)

HOUSTON – This is what people are saying about the Houston police officers who were shot in northeast Harris County on Monday, including condolences for the 30-year veteran who died in the shooting while issuing a warrant.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement: “My prayers are with Officer Jeffrey and Sgt. Vance, along with their families and the Houston Police Department. I am also praying for Sgt. Vance to make a swift recovery. This horrific tragedy is an important reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Texas communities safe. This is why all of us in Texas must support our police.”

