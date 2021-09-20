Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

VIDEOS, PHOTOS: What we’re seeing across Houston after 2 HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston, HPD, police
Houston police officers provide an escort for ambulances carrying two officers shot on Sept. 20, 2021.
Houston police officers provide an escort for ambulances carrying two officers shot on Sept. 20, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Two officers have been shot in an incident in northeast Harris County.

KPRC 2 is providing comprehensive coverage of the scene and here are some of the videos and images we have of the scene and across Houston as emergency workers provide support.

You can watch a live stream over the apartment complex in the video below.

Law enforcement gather at the scene:

Houston officers gather outside an apartment complex after two officers were shot on Sept. 20, 2021.
Houston officers gather outside an apartment complex after two officers were shot on Sept. 20, 2021.
Law enforcement officers gather at the scene on Aeropark Drive where two Houston police officers were shot on Sept. 20, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez captures the escort for the two wounded officers to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center:

Houston police officers provide an escort for ambulances carrying two officers shot on Sept. 20, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Houston police officers provide an escort for ambulances carrying two officers shot on Sept. 20, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Houston police officers provide an escort for ambulances carrying two officers shot on Sept. 20, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Houston police officers provide an escort for ambulances carrying two officers shot on Sept. 20, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Two officers have been shot in an incident in northeast Houston. (KPRC 2)

This is a developing report. Check back for more.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

