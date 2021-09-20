VIDEOS, PHOTOS: What we’re seeing across Houston after 2 HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston police officers provide an escort for ambulances carrying two officers shot on Sept. 20, 2021.

HOUSTON – Two officers have been shot in an incident in northeast Harris County.

KPRC 2 is providing comprehensive coverage of the scene and here are some of the videos and images we have of the scene and across Houston as emergency workers provide support.

You can watch a live stream over the apartment complex in the video below.

Law enforcement gather at the scene:

2 officers shot in northeast Houston while serving warrant, authorities say. We are at the scene with the latest. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/vWjv69Dx0a — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) September 20, 2021

Law enforcement officers gather at the scene on Aeropark Drive where two Houston police officers were shot on Sept. 20, 2021.

KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez captures the escort for the two wounded officers to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center:

#BREAKING: The escort for two wounded officers just arrived to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center. https://t.co/umI4163yO5 pic.twitter.com/3HqGeMHheE — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) September 20, 2021

Two officers have been shot in an incident in northeast Houston. (KPRC 2)

This is a developing report. Check back for more.