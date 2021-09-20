William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey and Sgt. Michael Vance: This is what we know about the HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Sept. 20, 2021, after the shooting death of a 30-year veteran of HPD.

HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers were shot in northeast Harris County on Monday. This is what we know about each of them so far.

Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey, a Houston Police Department veteran of 30 years, was shot and killed while serving the narcotics warrant in northeast Harris County.

Sgt. Michael Vance shot and is in surgery, his condition is fairly stable.

