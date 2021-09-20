Partly Cloudy icon
William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey and Sgt. Michael Vance: This is what we know about the HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

Jeffrey has died; Vance is in stable condition

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Sept. 20, 2021, after the shooting death of a 30-year veteran of HPD.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Sept. 20, 2021, after the shooting death of a 30-year veteran of HPD. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers were shot in northeast Harris County on Monday. This is what we know about each of them so far.

Houston Police Department logo with black line, indicating the death of an officer. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey, a Houston Police Department veteran of 30 years, was shot and killed while serving the narcotics warrant in northeast Harris County.

Sgt. Michael Vance shot and is in surgery, his condition is fairly stable.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

