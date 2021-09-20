Deon Ledet: This is what we know about the suspect in the HPD shooting of 2 officers, according to family

KPRC 2 Mario Diaz has more on the story.

KPRC 2 Mario Diaz has more on the story.

HOUSTON – Family of Deon Ledet has confirmed to KPRC 2 that their relative is the suspect in the shooting of two Houston police officers.

One officer, William “Bill” Jeffrey -- a 30-year veteran of the department -- has died. The other officer, Sgt. Michael Vance is in stable condition.

HPD says the suspect was killed when officers returned fire.

RELATED: LIVE: 2 HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County while serving warrant, authorities say

RELATED: VIDEOS, PHOTOS: What we’re seeing across Houston after 2 HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

RELATED: William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey and Sgt. Michael Vance: This is what we know about the HPD officers shot in northeast Harris County

Ad

According to a criminal history record from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 30-year-old Ledet had multiple convictions and arrests dating back to 2008. His criminal history includes arrests for evading arrest and burglary of a vehicle. In 2015, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2020, the felony charge of possession with intent to deliver was added to his rap sheet.

KPRC 2 Investigates reviewed a bond condition violation report indicating Ledet did not report for an ankle monitor in November 2020. Ledet failed to appear in court again at the beginning of 2021.

Court documents indicate that in 2021 Ledet had bond amounts increased to $20,000 and $40,000. The address on the most recent bail bond document matches the address of the apartment complex where Monday’s shooting occurred.

CRIMINAL HISTORY LISTED IN COURT DOCUMENTS

September 2008 - Evading arrest with a motor vehicle (2 years deferred adjudication)

January 2010 - Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Sentenced to 2 years confinement)

March 2012 - Attempted evading arrest, detention with a vehicle (6 months state jail)

December 2013 - Burglary of a motor vehicle (200 days in jail), evading arrest (90 days in jail)

May 2014 - Burglary of a vehicle (30 days in jail)

September 2014 - Violating protective order (320 days confinement)

October 2014 - Burglary of a vehicle (320 days confinement)

April 2015 - Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (3 years confinement)

November 2020 - Possession of controlled substance (cocaine)

KPRC 2 Investigates is further looking into the timeline of charges, sentences, and bond conditions for Ledet and will report additional findings on air and on Click2Houston.com.