39-year-old Harris County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications after long hospital stay, HCSO says

Deputy Jushua Sieman is HCSO’s seventh line of duty death due to COVID-19.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Deputy Jushua Sieman
Deputy Jushua Sieman (HCSO)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County deputy died early Thursday of COVID-19 complications, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Joshua Sieman, 39, had been hospitalized for more than a month after contracting COVID-19. Deputy Sieman is survived by his wife and son.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Deputy Sieman’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a post on social media.

Deputy Sieman had served with the Sheriff’s Office since 2016. He was assigned to the evening shift in Patrol District 5 in northwest Harris County, where he served as a member of the Crime Reduction Unit, HCSO said.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Sieman are pending, HCSO said.

Sieman is HCSO’s seventh line of duty death due to COVID-19. The others are:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

