Veteran Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Johnny Tunches dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a veteran deputy who died Tuesday after a battle against COVID-19.

Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, had been hospitalized for almost a month after contracting COVID-19.

He was a 29-year veteran of HCSO and his most recent assignment was him working as a contract deputy in District 2, the department said. He began his service with HCSO in 1991 and worked at the Inmate Processing Center (IPC).

“Our sheriff’s office family mourns the death of Deputy John Tunches,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

Tunches is survived by his wife and his three daughters.

He is the third HCSO deputy to die after contracting COVID-19. Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.