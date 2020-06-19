LIVE: Funeral of second Harris County deputy to die from coronavirus being held in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas – The funeral of the second Harris County deputy to die from coronavirus is being held Friday morning.

Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, was a 14-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and succumbed to his weeks-long battle with coronavirus last weekend.

Menchaca’s funeral mass will be held at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park at 11 a.m. Full honors will be rendered outside the church after the mass.

The funeral is closed to the public, but Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the service when it begins.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, who was also 70 years old, was the first Harris County Sheriff’s deputy to die from COVID-19. He died in early May.