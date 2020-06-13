Harris County Sherrif’s Office loses second deputy to coronavirus

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that the department had lost a second deputy due to coronavirus.

According to the update, the deputy’s identity has not yet been released because “family notifications are being made.”

The HCSO lost Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, in early May after a monthlong battle with the virus, officials said.

"He was a wonderful family man” said deputy Steven Chapman. “He has great children, grandchildren, and a great wife. Their super people, I was with them last night until about 11:30 and I think the family is doing well they were in good spirits.”