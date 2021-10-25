PHOTOS: Fallen Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins honored in Houston area

Images released by Harris County Precinct 4 from citizens gathering on Main Street to remember Deputy Kareem Atkins.

HOUSTON – Citizens lined up along Main Street to show their respect and support during the procession of our fallen Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins Monday morning.

Deputy Atkins was shot and killed after he and two other deputies-- Juqaim Barthen and Darrell Garrett-- were ambushed by a man with a rifle while they were working an extra shift at a bar on the North Freeway. Atkins was 30. Atkins began working with Precinct 4 in January 2019. He had recently returned from paternity leave. He leaves behind a wife and two-month-old child.

Here are some of the images from the procession.

Images released by Harris County Precinct 4 from citizens gathering on Main Street to remember Deputy Kareem Atkins. (Harris County Precinct 4)

