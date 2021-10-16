Harris County Pct. 4 deputy killed, 2 other deputies injured after possible ambush at a bar in north Houston

Scene of possible ambush shooting that killed a Harris County deputy and injured two others Saturday, Oct. 16

HOUSTON – One deputy with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is dead and two other deputies were injured after a suspect reportedly ambushed them as they were responding to a disturbance outside of a bar.

The incident happened at the 4400 block of North Freeway at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

HPD Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said during a news conference that the three deputies were working an extra shift at the 45 Norte Sports Bar and Lounge when they heard a disturbance outside. The deputies believed a robbery was occurring and attempted to take a suspect into custody. That is when police believe they were ambushed by a man with a rifle from behind.

Houston police, who are leading the investigation, say one deputy has died.

The second deputy was shot in the back and is currently in surgery and the third one was shot in the foot. No word on their conditions, per HPD.

Exec. Asst. Chief Jones said they have a person of interest in custody but it was unknown if the person was the suspect or a witness.

“I’m asking for all our community’s thoughts and prayers for our families. My main concern right now are the families of the three officers involved and getting them the immediate care and support that they’re going to need,” said Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman. “We’ve mobilized our victims assistance and we will be given them the support over the next couple of days. I want to thank the Houston Police Department for briefing me on everything that occurred at the scene, thus far.”

Watch the full news conference from HPD, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable below:

KPRC has multiple crews gathering information on this tragic, developing story. The latest information will be shared here and on KPRC 2 News Saturday morning.