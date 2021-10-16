PHOTOS: Fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy killed in north Houston shooting honored during procession

HOUSTON – A procession for a Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy who was shot and killed during an ambush attack in north Houston took place Saturday morning.

The deputy was transported to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences building for further examination.

A Facebook post by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said law enforcement agencies from across the country participated in the escort.

See the photos of the procession below:

The Precinct 4 Constable Deputy killed this morning has been taken to the Harris County Medical examiner’s office.



Law Enforcement agencies from across our county participated in escorting him to the facility. pic.twitter.com/lCnnjV3rae — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 16, 2021

Procession underway for fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy (KPRC)

