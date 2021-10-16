Clear icon
Local News

PHOTOS: Fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy killed in north Houston shooting honored during procession

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Procession underway for fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy
Procession underway for fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A procession for a Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy who was shot and killed during an ambush attack in north Houston took place Saturday morning.

The deputy was transported to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences building for further examination.

A Facebook post by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said law enforcement agencies from across the country participated in the escort.

See the photos of the procession below:

Procession underway for fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy (KPRC)
Procession underway for fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy (KPRC)
Procession underway for fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy (KPRC)
Procession underway for fallen Harris County Pct. 4 deputy (KPRC)

