‘Probably one of the toughest days of my career’: Constable Mark Herman reacts to north Houston shooting that killed Harris County Pct. 4 deputy

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable are stunned after three of their own were shot during a possible ambush at a bar in north Houston.

Houston police say one deputy is dead and two others are injured and are being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown.

“It’s a tough time for the department, probably one of the toughest days of my career,” Mark Herman, Precinct 4 Constable said during a news conference early Saturday morning. “I got a father in there that I had to talk to, a wife that I had to talk to, I got two deputies [in surgery], this is going to affect them for the rest of their lives.

Herman was briefed on the deputies’ condition, and hoped for the best for them as they are undergoing surgery.

“I believe that good always trumps evil, and what happened tonight was evil,” he said.

“I also want to extend the condolences for Chief Finner,” said James Jones, HPD Executive Assistant Chief. HPD Chief Troy Finner is in Washington, D.C. for Police Week 2021 where fallen officers are being honored.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez offered condolences to Harris County Pct. 4 Saturday morning.

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolences to Pct. 4 Constable,” he wrote on Twitter. “They tragically lost one deputy and two more are injured after being shot early this morning. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s family, friends and coworkers during this exceptionally difficult time.”