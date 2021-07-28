Partly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

ZZ Top icon Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72, band says

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Dusty Hill, ZZ Top
Bassist Dusty Hill held the groove down all night long, keeping ZZ Top fans rocking!
Bassist Dusty Hill held the groove down all night long, keeping ZZ Top fans rocking!

HOUSTON – ZZ Top has shared the sad news that its bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston Wednesday at the age of 72.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email