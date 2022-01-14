HPD, FBI set up website for public to upload pics, videos from Astroworld Festival tragedy

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. A surging crowd resulted in the death of ten people. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigates to create a website where the public can upload pictures and videos taken during the Astroworld Festival in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

HPD made the announcement Friday, saying after reviewing “countless hours of video evidence” from the festival, they will be working with the FBI for additional technical assistance.

The new website will allow the public to upload any pictures or videos that were taken during the festival. Specifically, of the main venue area where the deadly surge occurred from 8 pm to 11 pm.

The website to upload the videos and videos is fbi.gov/astroworld.

The youngest of the 10 victims was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. The others who died as Travis Scott took to the stage ranged in age from 14 to 27.

At least 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals.

In December, officials announced that the victims killed at the concert died from compression asphyxia. A medical expert said the pressure from the crowd surge at the event was so great that it quickly squeezed all the air from the lungs of the victims, causing them to pass out within a minute or so and die because critical organs, such as the heart and brain, were depleted of oxygen.

Nearly 400 lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, including many against Live Nation and Travis.

