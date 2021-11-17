Tony Buzbee files $750M lawsuit on behalf of 120 victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON – Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is now adding to the list of lawsuits filed after the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 people.

Buzbee filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of more than 120 clients, including Axel Acosta, who died at the festival.

The suit also names several organizations, including Apple Music and Epic Music, claiming they stood to profit from the event. The suit is seeking $750 million.

Buzbee’s law firm intends to file another lawsuit in a matter of days for another 100 plaintiffs.

Read Buzbee’s full statement below:

“The Buzbee Law Firm today filed suit on behalf of more than 120 clients, including Axel Acosta. Axel was killed during the Astroworld concert. The firm intends to file another lawsuit in the coming days with another 100 named plaintiffs. Note that the first defendant named in the 55-page petition is Apple Music. The Buzbee Law firm believes, based on its ongoing investigation, that Apple Music, Epic Records and many other corporations that stood to make millions from Astroworld will share legal blame in a court of law.”

