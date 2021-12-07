Travis Scott requests lawsuits be dismissed, issues general denial following deadly Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON – Rapper Travis Scott has requested for lawsuits to be dismissed Monday following the deadly Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques B. Webster II, asked a judge to dismiss 11 lawsuits against him, court documents show.

According to NBC News, the documents, which were filed in Harris County District Court, said Scott’s attorney Ed McPherson issued a “general denial” on his behalf to allegations that he was responsible for the deaths and injuries of multiple concertgoers. The filing was also made for Cactus Jack Records, LLC, which includes Scott’s other companies.

The rapper has asked that the claims be “dismissed with prejudice,” which means once the case is over with, it can’t be refiled or brought back to court.

A total of 10 people died after a crowd surge at the Houston concert where nearly 50,000 people were in attendance. Nearly 300 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the organizers of the event.

Ad

Of the 10 people that died following the tragedy, their ages ranged from 9 to 27 years old.