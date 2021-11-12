Travis Scott’s attorney says ‘finger-pointing needs to stop’

Exactly when did Travis Scott know things had gone terribly wrong last Friday night and does he feel responsible?

HOUSTON – Exactly when did Travis Scott know things had gone terribly wrong last Friday night and do he feel responsible?

Those are just two of the questions KPRC 2 News posed to Scott’s California-based attorney Ed McPherson Thursday afternoon.

McPherson wanted to address what he called “inconsistencies” in statements by Houston and Harris County leaders.

“As I understand, it said that, ‘You know, what if the plug had been pulled earlier on this show? There could have been rioting.,’” McPherson said. “Just a day later, the police chief came out and said, ‘You know, Travis Scott is the guy that should have pulled the plug. [He] didn’t pull the plug. He’s at fault here.’”

McPherson said Scott remains devastated after the tragedy in his hometown, and says that with such a large stage and crowd, pyrotechnics, and the loud music, there was no way for the rapper to know how desperate the situation had become.

Ad

McPherson points out the few times Scott saw someone in distress and tried to seek assistance.

“When Travis knew something was going on, he would stop and make sure that somebody was helped,” McPherson said. “But, as far as knowing the magnitude, knowing that something was happening that could ultimately lead to the death of now nine people, certainly he didn’t know any of that.”

There are now more than 70 lawsuits connected to the tragedy, with Scott named as a defendant in at least seven.

The plaintiffs see him as responsible for Friday’s tragedy, but what exactly does Scott believe?

“I think anyone that is the headliner, that is up on that stage, that brings people, 50,000 people together, is going to be devastated when this happens,” McPherson said. “You’re going to feel like, you know, was there anything I could have done differently? And I’m sure he’s asking himself those questions.”

McPherson said that Scott’s main focus is the families of the victims.

Ad

Scott has offered to pay for the funeral expenses of all the victims.

He has not reached out directly to the families, saying he doesn’t want to impose, however, he has said the families can reach him by emailing at aw21information@gmail.com.

WATCH -- KPRC 2′s full interview with Travis Scott’s attorney:

KPRC 2 Anchor Keith Garvin spoke with Travis Scott's attorney for the first time since the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival where eight people died and hundreds others were injured.

SEE ALSO: Funeral arrangements announced for 6 of the 9 victims from Friday’s Astroworld Festival

‘This was not a concert’: Family of Astroworld Festival victim speaks out after daughter dies, bringing death toll to 9

Ad

‘I felt like my life was on the line’: Victims injured during deadly concert recap timeline of events at Astroworld Festival

Houston rapper Travis Scott to pay funeral costs, partnering with mental health services for support

Astroworld Festival security guard says he had no training or experience ahead of event

Rapper Roddy Ricch to donate his earnings from Astroworld Festival to families of victims who died at the event