WATCH LIVE: Attorneys to file lawsuit against Travis Scott, concert promoters in wake of Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON – A Houston-area law firm is expected to file lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and his concert promoters after 8 attendees died at Astroworld Festival last Friday night.

Attorneys Rick Ramos and Clark Martin of the Law Office of Ricardo L. Ramos said in a news release they are representing more than 30 attendees who suffered physical injuries and emotional trauma.

Both attorneys say they are calling this event “one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history.”

“It’s a tragedy that could have been prevented, considering the evidence, videos as well as previous history from last concerts,” both attorneys said in a statement.

Both attorneys will hold a news conference where the lawsuits will be filed. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream beginning at 12:30 p.m.