Rapper Roddy Ricch to donate his earnings from Astroworld Festival to families of victims who died at the event

Rapper Roddy Ricch, who performed on Friday night at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, announced that he will plan to donate his pay from his performance to the victims’ families.

The rapper, 23, better known for hits such as “Late at Night” and “The Box,” took the announcement to Instagram Stories Saturday evening.

“Please have the families of those who we lost reach out,” he wrote. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident.”

He ended the post with the hashtag #Pray4Houston.

Roddy Ricch and several other artists such as SZA, Master P and Drake were among the Friday Astroworld performers. Friday night, eight attendees lost their lives during chaos that ensued during a crowd surge. The festival was cancelled the next day.

