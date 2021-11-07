49º

Houston-area organization seeking to cover funeral expenses for victims of Astroworld Festival

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Makeshift memorial for victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy grows at NRG (KPRC 2)

A Houston-area non-profit organization that started in the middle of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 said it donated approximately $17,000 in funeral expenses for victims of Friday night’s tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

CrowdSource Rescue also said it is speaking with the families of the victims needing help.

The organization said it is hoping to cover funeral expenses for all of the victims.

Not all of the victims have been identified since Friday night’s tragedy, according to authorities. Only one victim, a 14-year-old freshman student who attended Memorial High School was identified on Saturday.

