Houston-area organization seeking to cover funeral expenses for victims of Astroworld Festival

A Houston-area non-profit organization that started in the middle of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 said it donated approximately $17,000 in funeral expenses for victims of Friday night’s tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

We've donated ~$17,000 to funeral expenses for #ASTROWORLDFest, thanks to an anonymous donor.



However, we've currently been sent more GoFundMe's than there were victims and have been unable to verify some identities.



Calling a halt to tonight. Back at it tomorrow. — CrowdSource Rescue (@cs_rescue) November 7, 2021

CrowdSource Rescue also said it is speaking with the families of the victims needing help.

The organization said it is hoping to cover funeral expenses for all of the victims.

Not all of the victims have been identified since Friday night’s tragedy, according to authorities. Only one victim, a 14-year-old freshman student who attended Memorial High School was identified on Saturday.

RELATED: ‘A terrible loss’: Spring Branch ISD student among those killed in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival