$2 billion lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation and Apple Music following Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON – A Texas-based attorney filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Travis Scott and others following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry, includes a long list of defendants such as Apple Music, Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium.

According to the news release from Henry, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 282 victims who have hired the attorney to represent them following the festival.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” Henry said. “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Henry’s lawsuit is one of several lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and others.

On Tuesday, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee also filed a lawsuit on behalf of more than 120 clients, including Axel Acosta, who died at the festival.

The suit filed by Buzbee also names several organizations, including Apple Music and Epic Music, claiming they stood to profit from the event. The suit is seeking $750 million.