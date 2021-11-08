At least 2 lawsuits filed after 8 killed during Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – At least two lawsuits were filed Sunday afternoon after eight people and several others were injured during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park.

Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed one of the first lawsuits against rappers Travis Scott and Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation and NRG Stadium in connection with a tragic event at the Astroworld music festival.

Henry filed on behalf of 23-year-old Kristian Paredes from Austin who accused the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence, according to the Daily Mail.

Henry’s firm, Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys, confirmed the lawsuit in a Facebook posting here.

“Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy,” Henry told The Daily Mail. “Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death.”

Paredes is reportedly now seeking over $1 million for his bodily injuries, some of which he claims are permanent, as well as medical expenses.

KPRC 2 is working to obtain a copy of the lawsuit to confirm its reported details.

Attorney Kurt Arnold of Arnold and Itkin LLP filed the second lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Stennis, of Harris County.

According to the lawsuit, Stennis, who attended the Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5, was “trampled, crushed and lost consciousness during the incident.” The lawsuit accuses Live Nation Worldwide Inc., Travis Scott and a host of other defendants of failing to “properly plan, design, manage, operate, staff and supervise the event.”

“There were mounting indications throughout the day that something terrible was going to happen. There was prior notice that something like the tragic stampede at the Astroworld Music Festival was inevitable. Just look at the trouble they had earlier in the day with the security gates being breached,” Kurt said.

This lawsuit, according to records, does not seek a specified number of damages.

The lawsuits come less than 48 hours after the crowd at the festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott.

Astroworld was a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance.

