Attorney Tony Buzbee representing one of victims killed during Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON – Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Sunday that his law firm will represent the family of one of the victims who died during the Astroworld Festival along with several other concertgoers who were injured during Friday night’s event.

Buzbee said his firm will now represent the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man from Washington who attended the festival at NRG Park.

Buzbee said his firm has retained a former HPD major crime investigator, along with other professionals, to identify those responsible for the deadly event.

“We have already collected statements from multiple individuals who have been able to provide us with information about the night’s events, including key information about what was happening immediately before the first person fell,” Buzbee wrote in a Facebook post.

On Friday, Nov. 5, eight people were killed when the crowd suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

Ad

Those who died range in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Officials said there were about 50,000 people in attendance at the festival during the time of the incident.

SEE MORE:

ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY: 5 out of 8 victims of Astroworld Festival identified. Here’s what we know

Astroworld Festival security guard felt prick in neck before falling unconscious, HPD Chief says

At least 8 dead, several others injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, officials say

Ad

Travis Scott responds to Astroworld tragedy

Lost an item during Astroworld Festival? Here’s how you can pick it up or have it shipped to your home