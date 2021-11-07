Lost an item during Astroworld Festival? Here’s how you can pick it up or have it shipped to your home

A pedestrian cross Main Street in front of a sign announcing the cancellation of Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – Concertgoers who lost their belongings after Friday night’s chaotic scene at Astroworld Festival can retrieve them at NRG Park.

In an email to attendees Sunday morning, NRG officials say they are allowing up to two people at a time inside the festival grounds to look for items they left behind, such as cell phones, keys, clothing, and other personal items. They can pick up their items until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Green Lot.

NRG officials allowing people to line up, go in 2 at a time, to look for items they left behind pic.twitter.com/mczx9avwvB — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) November 7, 2021

NRG shared photos of the lost items on a website which can be viewed here. You can also file a claim that describes the item sought.

NRG officials say that attendees who are unable to pick up their items before 3 p.m. Sunday will have their items shipped at their expense.

All item claims will be monitored for 60 days after the event, according the email from NRG.