Houston, state officials react to tragedy at Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – As Houstonians are waking up, news of Friday night’s tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival has become the hot topic Saturday morning.

Officials such as Mayor Sylvester Turner and Gov. Greg Abbott have sent out statements on the tragedy.

Astroworld Festival officials have posted a statement on their Instagram account:

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight – especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday. As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @HoustonPolice. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke out on the incident from Friday night:

“What happened at Astroworld Festival was a tragedy. An estimated 50,000 people attended the event Friday night, expecting to enjoy a music concert with friends and return home safely. I extend my condolences to the families of the eight people who died and the approximately 17 people who were injured at the event. Many of them suffered cardiac arrest.

“Immediately following the tragedy, the city began to assist with resources and necessary support. A reunification center is setup at 8686 Kirby Dr. for families to reconnect with loved ones who attend the event. Families searching for loved ones may also call 3-1-1.

“This was a major event that happened in the city and on Harris County property. Today, law enforcement will speak with concert promoters and witnesses and review videos available from the event and inside the festival venue.

“I have called for a detailed briefing from all stakeholders, including Live Nation, Harris County, NRG Park, Police, Fire, Office of Emergency Management, and other agencies, explaining how the event got out of control leading to the deaths and injuries of several attendees.”

The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest.

Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy.

Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) November 6, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge. Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy.”

The University of Houston sent out the following tweet, sending out their thoughts to the families who lost their loved ones.

“The tragic deaths and injuries that occurred during the Astroworld Festival are heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with all who have been effected by this incredible loss, including the families and friends of the victims.”

The tragic deaths and injuries that occurred during the Astroworld Festival are heartbreaking.



Our thoughts are with all who have been effected by this incredible loss, including the families and friends of the victims. — University of Houston (@UHouston) November 6, 2021

Houston rappers Bun B and Trae Tha Truth wrote on Instagram stories that their “thoughts are with the families.”

Trae Tha Truth (KPRC)

Bun B released a statement on Instagram (KPRC)

