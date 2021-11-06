Astroworld Festival security guard feels prick in neck before falling unconscious, HPD Chief says

As rumors around Astroworld Festival circulate on social media, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that a security guard at the event did feel a prick in his neck before falling unconscious.

This information comes after eight people were killed and hundreds of others were injured Friday night when a crowd surged toward the stage at Travis Scott’s third-annual Astroworld Festival.

“There are a lot of narratives out there right now, on social media and even last night,” Finner said during a news conference Saturday.

One such narrative circulating on social media -- that someone in the crowd was injecting others with drugs, Finner said.

While that allegation has not been confirmed, Finner said a security officer reported that he felt a prick in his neck while he was responding to the crowd surge. When he was being examined, the security guard fell unconscious. Paramedics reportedly administered Narcan, which revived the security officer, Finner said. Medical staff did observe what appeared to be a needle prick on the man’s neck.

Finner urges anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the festival to report it to the police immediately.

“If you know something, say something,” Finner said.

Authorities said it remains unclear what caused the fatal surge. Many questions surrounding tragedy remain and an investigation into the mass fatality event is ongoing.

