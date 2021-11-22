2 Astroworld security guards injured during Travis Scott concert to announce lawsuit, attorney says

HOUSTON – Two security guards who say they were injured during the deadly Travis Scott Astroworld Festival will announce Monday that they have filed a lawsuit against a number of parties, including the security company who hired them.

Samuel and Jackson Bush, an uncle and nephew who worked security during the event, will have a news conference at 2 p.m. in front of NRG Park at the intersection of Westridge Street and Kirby Drive, according to the Cochran Firm. The men, who are both from Houston, will be accompanied by their attorney, Larry Taylor.

According to Taylor, Samuel Bush broke his right hand and injured his back as the crowd got out of control at the event that resulted in the death of 10 people. Bush said he was “physically overwhelmed by the crush of the crowd.”

Jackson Bush said he suffered shoulder and back pain, as well as emotional trauma as he watched CPR being performed on concertgoers. According to Taylor, Jackson pulled a deceased concertgoer out of the crowd.

Among other defendants, attorneys for the Bush’s have named New York-based AJ Melino & Associates, the global security company that hired both men, for “failing to provide a safe workplace and any basic training.”

