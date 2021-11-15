Astroworld Park and Astroworld Festival: This is what we know about how the festival acquired the beloved Houston Six Flags theme park’s name

HOUSTON – How did the Astroworld Festival get its name?

Astroworld, the beloved amusement park that once stood on the land near NRG Park, is long gone, but its name has lived on with Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Scott, an avid fan of Astroworld, created the festival in 2018 to celebrate the park and all it meant to the city.

In its third year, ten people died and hundreds were injured during the festival, leaving some to ask KPRC 2 how their beloved amusement park could have become associated with the festival.

The lineup for Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Nov. 17, 2018.

KPRC 2 reached out to Six Flags for information on how the festival got its name and whether the name was sold to Scott.

Jeff Filicko, marketing and communications manager of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, told KPRC 2 only this: “Six Flags does not have any interest in the Astroworld name and has not had any for many years.”

KPRC 2 found 23 name mentions in the Trademark Electronic Search System for the name Astroworld in its database.

Government records show the name was transferred to LaFlame Enterprises, Inc., Scott’s production company, starting in May 2018 for clothing, footwear and headgear.

Based on government documents in the database, the last time Six Flags was associated with the name appears to be in 1996 at the latest.

The name continued to be a matter of trademark through as recent as August 2021 for various items, most recently for fabric signs.

Here’s a screengrab of the TESS database featuring the trademark cases.

Here’s a screengrab of the TESS government database featuring the trademark cases involving Astroworld, as collected on Nov. 15, 2021. (https://tmsearch.uspto.gov/)

