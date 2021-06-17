Viper, Greezed Lightnin’ and WaterWorld: These are things we remember, miss most from Astroworld

HOUSTON – Astroworld -- that theme park of your childhood that you visit in your head every now and then. The whoosh of Viper. The splash of Tidal Wave on a hot Houston day. The perfect hot corndog after a day running from ride to ride.

But those are just some of our memories. What are yours?

On June 1, KPRC 2 shared a post celebrating the park’s opening in 1968 and so many of you shared your memories of the roller coaster we featured and what you remembered about the park. Here are some of the comments that spoke to us. Don’t see your memory here? Share yours in the comments below. This scrapbook of memories is a work-in-progress so come back and read more as we edit in new entries.

Take a look back now:

Astroworld's 50th anniversary Astroworld first opened its gates 50 years ago today! From sailing down Thunder River to playing in the snow during Holiday in the Park – Astroworld had it all. We miss you, Astroworld! Read more: https://kprc2.co/2Jow67s What’s your favorite memory from Astroworld? Post pictures and videos from the park in the comments! #astroworld #fbf #kprc2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, June 1, 2018

RELATED: Celebrate Astroworld with walk down memory lane

Ad

RELATED: PHOTOS: Astroworld through the years

Krystal Meadors Starnes: “Loved it.... Viper and Greezed Lightning were my favorite rides.”