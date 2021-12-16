Cause of death for all 10 Astroworld Festival victims released

HOUSTON – The causes of death for the 10 people who died during the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5 has been released Thursday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science, who conducted the autopsies, all 10 victims died from compression asphyxia, adding that 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig’s death was also combined with toxic efforts of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.

The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. The others who died are Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23, Madison Alexis Dubiski, 23, Franco Cesar Patino, 21, Jacob E. Jurinek, 20, John W. Hilgert, 14, Axel Beltsasar Acosta Avila, 21, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, and Bharti Shahani, 22.

Travis Scott was the headliner and creator of the Astroworld Festival, where 50,000 people were in the audience.

Scott’s set turned deadly as fans surged toward the stage.

Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals.

More than 300 lawsuits have been filed so far in Houston and will be consolidated and handled by one judge.

Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and other companies associated with the event are among those being sued.

Additionally, Scott and the event organizers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police.

No one has been charged, and no timetable has been set for when the investigation would be completed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

