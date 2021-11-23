Ezra Blount, 9-year-old victim of Astroworld Festival tragedy, to be laid to rest Tuesday

DALLAS – Ezra Solomon Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival Tragedy, will be laid to rest on Tuesday. The homegoing service is being held at Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas, Texas, beginning at 11 a.m. Click here to watch the livestream, provided by the church.

The 9-year-old died after being trampled in the Nov. 5 concert, which turned into chaos, when headliner Travis Scott took the stage.

Ezra was riding atop his father’s shoulders when the two were caught up in a crowd surge. His father, like so many other concertgoers, found himself unable to breathe and passed out. When he came to, Ezra was nowhere to be found.

The family later located Ezra at a hospital, where he remained in a coma until his death. Nine other attendees also lost their lives.

A video montage of young Ezra was shown while Tamela Mann’s song “Take Me to the King” played in the background as mourners viewed his body.

The video showed images a vibrant child doing what kids normally do, playing with friends, hugging and kissing his loved ones, enjoying outings at parks and birthday parties, etc.

Ezra was a big fan of Scott and everything he was affiliated with, from his McDonald’s meals to “Fortnite” game, in which Scott had a partnership. Ezra’s family buried him in a red casket branded with Fortnite.

