16-year-old Heights HS student who died at Astroworld Festival to be laid to rest

HOUSTON – Friends describe Brianna Rodriguez as a sweet and beautiful person who was always there to support her friends.

This Saturday, as she is laid to rest, they say goodbye.

The Heights High School junior’s life was cut short last week. She is one of the nine people who lost their lives at Astroworld Festival where officials say dozens were trampled.

Her cause of death is not clear as of Saturday.

The 16-year-old was a three year member of the Height’s Redcoat Dance Team. A post on the team’s Instagram account writes, Rodriguez “never failed to put a smile on everyone’s face. She was a wonderful friend, teammate, dancer, sister, daughter, and leader.”

A balloon release and candlelight vigil was held in her honor with family and friends wearing pink and white. Friday night, dozens of people remembered her as being a light.

“She was just always there for you,” said Jacob Gonzalez, a friend of Brianna Rodriguez. “If you needed a hug, she would be there. She would give you the best advice, relationship advice, friendship advice. Just everything.”

Her former teacher, Leonce Hall, described Rodriguez as being warm and bright

“People think it’s an exaggeration when you talk about how someone lights up a room but she really was that engaging, and sweet and pleasant,” Hall said.

Viewing was held Friday at La Paz Memorial Funeral Home located at 7902 Nordling Rd. Brianna’s memorial service will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

