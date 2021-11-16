80º

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Bharti Shahani, victim in Astroworld Festival tragedy, to be held Tuesday

KPRC 2 will be livestreaming the funeral at 1:30 p.m.

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Nakia Cooper, Digital Managing Editor

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Family, friends and the community will be saying their final goodbyes to Bharti Shahani, the 22-year-old Texas A&M student who died from injuries sustained at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5.

Shahani was with her sister and cousin at the concert when they were trapped in a crowd surge, in which hundreds were trampled. Shahani remained in a coma for nearly a week, before she was declared dead at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 11, becoming the 9th victim in the tragedy.

Funeral services are being held at at Winford Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. KPRC 2 will be livestreaming when services begin.

