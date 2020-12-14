These are the 20 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in 2020

All in all, the 20 most expensive Houston homes sold in 2020 (so far) amount to around 194,318 square feet of luxury living and around $130,284,000 in real estate, according to data from the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market this year.

Size: 11,306 square feet

Address: 202 Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478

The listing: “ELEGANT FRENCH ESTATE SITUATED ON A 2.6 ACRE WATERFRONT LOT IN THE HEART OF SUGAR LAND! BUILT BY RENOWNED BUILDER CHRISTOPHER SIMS THIS HOME IS THE EPITOME OF LUXURY! OLD WORLD ELEGANCE & AESTHETICS SEAMLESSLY BLEND W/MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN THIS ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE. DRAMATIC FOYER W/SOARING CEILINGS, FLOATING CURVED STAIRCASE, STONE COLUMNS & IMPORTED STONE FLOORS. TWO STORY FORMAL LIVING W/HAND CARVED LIMESTONE FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING W/WET BAR, GORGEOUS KITCHEN THAT CAME STRAIGHT OUT OF A MAGAZINE WITH STONE COUNTERTOPS, TWO INTEGRATED FRIDGES W/8 FREEZER DRAWERS & MUCH MORE, TWO STORY MASTER SUITE W/WOOD FLOORS & STONE FIREPLACE, LUXURIOUS SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH W/STEAM SHOWER, FURNITURE LIKE CUSTOM CABINETRY, STONE FLOORS, & TWO LARGE CLOSETS. HANDSOME STUDY W/CUSTOM WOODWORK. UPSTAIRS FEATURES 4 LARGE SUITES W/PRIVATE BATHS, ENTERTAINMENT WING FEATURES MULTIPLE GAMEROOMS, MEDIA ROOM, & WET BAR. BACKYARD OASIS W/POOL, LOGGIA W/OUTDOOR KITCHEN & PANORAMIC LAKE VIEWS! LOW TAXES!”

3372 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 10,463 square feet

Address: 3372 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Classic River Oaks estate on coveted block in River Oaks Country Club Estates. Impeccable finishes and updates. 100 Year old oak trees and expansive front lawn behind gated facade. Formal living and dining rooms, vaulted den, full club sized wet bar, underground wine cellar/tasting room. Billiard/game room, exercise room, and media room. Elegant master suite with sitting room and his/her baths. Attached guest quarters. Gorgeous pool area. Koi pond. "

2211 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 8,451 square feet

Address: 2211 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Montage Builders presents a River Oaks masterpiece by J.D. Bartell. 2211 Inwood’s English Regency-style exterior pairs perfectly with today’s architectural design, while its manicured lawn respects the neighborhood and history of River Oaks. The attention to detail and over-the-top finishes of the interior captivate the eye at every corner. Fumed French oak wood & Italian tile floors, Wet bar on each level, Control4 home automation & Dolby Atmos surround sound are just a few amenities to be appreciated. The master suite is one to be admired by its size & comfort, while the boutique-style master closet will make your jaw drop! All secondary bedrooms are over-sized, each with en-suite bathrooms & impressive walk-in closets. Custom pool & outdoor kitchen create a resort-style experience that opens up to the main house by multi-sliding doors. The 630 sqft. guest suite is located above the garage and offers complete privacy.”

3229 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 6,291 square feet

Address: 3229 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Live a storybook life in this meticulously updated River Oaks 4BD/4.5BA featuring stunning design both inside and out. Immaculate interiors feature fresh paint, refinished floors alongside historical detail and soaring, decorative ceilings. Enjoy multiple, light-filled formal and informal gathering spaces, including a sprawling living room and gorgeous conservatory addition featuring a wet bar and fireplace. The brand-new chef’s kitchen boasts premium appliances and custom cabinetry, plus inviting dining and lounging areas. Spacious beds and whimsical bathrooms accommodate friends and family. The guest cottage offers cabana-like entertaining space topped by a full guest apartment. Two laundry rooms, two staircases, a full security system, automated pool equipment, Natran mosquito system and Creston controls add comfort and safety. A brick and timbered façade and rolled-eave thatched roof give this outstanding Country Club Estates residence enchanting curb appeal.”

Size: 6,256 square feet

Address: 3015 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “This classic luxury estate is the epitome of sophistication. It was designed by John Staub, a distinguished residential architect. This property is situated on over an acre of organic, well-manicured gardens in Houston’s most desirable neighborhood, River Oaks. This residence exemplifies the simple elegance that is reflective of the collaboration with Ima Hogg inspired by Bayou Bend. As you enter the New Orleans style home you are met with original black and white marble flooring, ironwork, millwork and high ceilings. The home showcases four marbled fireplaces, Jacobean walnut paneled library, octagonal dining room with iconic arched doorways that access the breakfast room and butler’s pantry. The Master Bedroom features a Correa marble fireplace, closet with a dressing room and an elevator. The exterior features a large swimming pool with a stunning pool house, sauna and surrounding lush gardens. Full garage quarters with hardwoods are located over the garage and porte-cochere.”

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 8,900 square feet

Address: 2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Welcome to The Windsor, a breathtaking new River Oaks residence melding traditional inspiration with coveted contemporary aesthetics. Brought to you by Al Ross Luxury Homes, this Mayfair Regency showplace features custom millwork, wide-plank hardwood floors, handsome built-ins and premium finishes. Both formal & informal rooms allow for lavish entertaining & effortless daily life. The flawless gourmet kitchen, wet bar & wine room aid in gracious hosting, while a grand staircase & elevator serve every floor. The luxurious master suite boasts a fireplace, a large corner sitting room & a spa-inspired bath with boutique style walk-in closet. 3 more bedrooms can be found in this level, & there’s another in a separate guest apartment. A large game room completes the second floor while the third floor offers dedicated media and exercise rooms and a full bath. A gorgeous façade & landscaping add exceptional curb appeal to this custom home close to Upper Kirby & West Gray shopping.”

3 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Size: 16,620 square feet

Address: 3 Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Listing: “If you favor a luxury life style both on & off the course, this stunning estate home is a must see. Behind the gates of Carlton Woods, this exquisite award winning property backs to the renowned Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. A circular drive welcomes all onto this premier lot, one of the only estate homes to enjoy breathtaking lake & fairway views. Exceptional architectural detail & an impressive interior w/both formals, sunken wine grotto, gourmet kitchen, master w/luxurious bath & guest suites down. 2nd floor living w/4 en-suite bedrooms, game, media & glorious balcony views! 3rd floor is home to a delightful nautical play room complete w/hide away storage, powder bath & it’s own views that let the imagination soar. Full interior sprinkler system! A short walk to the clubhouse & fitness center. Outdoor entertaining w/expansive pavilion, pool & deck, summer kitchen & over 2.2 acres! An additional 1,100 SF Guest Quarters is located over the garage.”

3 Remington Lane, Houston, TX 77005

Size: 7,823 square feet

Address: 3 Remington Lane, Houston, TX 77005

The listing: “Included on Nat’l Register of Historic Places. Designed by Staub, this restored estate blends Regency-revival architecture w/ inspired contemporary design. Light-filled, streamlined modern interior designed by Chelsea Cunningham McDermott, ASID, preserves delicate fireplaces, jib head windows, hardwood floors, & Gracie wallpaper. Adjoining the reception hall & library, a wing houses the main staircase, living room, powder room, & wine closet (1st-floor); den, & luxurious master w/ split bath & custom closets (2nd-floor). Opposing wing has middle & rear staircases, dining room, gathering kitchen & breakfast room/bar, playroom, & pool bath (1st-floor); en suite bedrooms & den (2nd-floor). Kitchen & breakfast room/bar w/ porcelain countertops & floor, SubZero & Wolf apps., sleek cabinetry, chiller, & icemaker. Rooms view ancient mossy oaks w/ trailing branches, azalea beds, fountains, brick patios w/ vintage ironwork, & classical pool dropped into the lawn. Photos:TK Images, Julie Soefe.”

Size: 9,721 square feet

Address: 5922 Shady River Drive, Houston, TX 77057

The listing: “A Tanglewood Treasure. This timeless residence blends classic architecture with exemplary craftsmanship while showcasing a prominent placement overlooking the 13th fairway of the Houston Country Club. Custom designed by William Furbish, AIA, and meticulously crafted by Burke Windham with refined interiors by Robert Wakefield offering stately and impeccably-scaled living spaces enhanced by serene views of the spectacular setting. Grand Reception Hall. Elegant Formals. Wine Parlor. Gourmet Kitchen. Master Suite up with adjoining study, separate dressing rooms, luxurious bath, and access to expansive covered balcony overlooking the rear grounds with central swimming pool/spa and entertainment pavilion surrounded by a manicured lawn. 3rd Floor Flex Room. Separate stairway to adjoining Guest Quarters with kitchenette. Elevator. Home Generator. Ample parking with circular motor court and gated driveway leading to 3 car attached Garage.”

15 Pinehill Lane, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 7,445 square feet

Address: 15 Pinehill Lane, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Private and quiet one acre retreat in prestigious Tall Timber section of River Oaks. Memorial Park’s located directly across the Bayou insuring that no other building projects will interrupt your peace & tranquility. Several large windows allowing natural light throughout with views of the spacious backyard and sparkling pool/spa. Lower level includes brand new, sophisticated wine cellar and two unfinished media/game rooms with baths. Enjoy cooking in your chef-type kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and your very own pizza oven. Master suite includes his and her closets with a dressing room. The bathroom has a separate shower and a spa size tub. Four bedrooms upstairs with a study and multimedia/exercise room. This property provides a spectacular opportunity to enjoy one of the best parts of River Oaks.”

3437 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77027

Size: 7,130 square feet

Address: 3437 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77027

The listing: “Under construction by Ashton Gray Development on a premier block, this home is a showpiece of light & design. Beyond the canopied front yard, an airy foyer spills into soaring, open living spaces, awash in natural light & complete with walls of glass & steel that fuse the interior spaces with the loggia & pool. A gracious formal living room w fireplace & private office sits opposite the elegant dining room w butler’s pantry that connects to the phenomenal kitchen. Replete w top tier appliances, marble slab island & breakfast area, the kitchen opens to a soaring open great room w wet bar. 2nd level: An exceptional master with fireplace & window lined lounge, dual showroom closets & a stunning spa-like bathroom w large steam shower & therapy tub. 4 additional en-suite rooms w walk-in closets & game-room complete the floor. 3rd level is ideal for exercise/theatre is finished w full bath & wet bar. Complete with 2 kitchens, generator & full automation systems.”

9010 Sandringham, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 10,448 square feet

Address: 9010 Sandringham, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “A luxury estate located in the premier neighborhood of Bayou Woods. Serene 2 acre setting, French Normandy style custom home. Recently remodeled, clean lines, soft white tones, & state of the art finishes. Grand 2 story foyer bookend by formals. Stunning kitchen w/ commercial walk-in refrigerator, 20 ft island, 8 ft Galley Workstation sink w/ dual faucets & professional grade appliances. First floor includes spacious utility room, family room & entertainment/game room all w/ views of the lush grounds. Second floor features reclaimed hardwood floors from Europe. Master bedroom & bath recently updated w/ Segreto Finishes Venetian plaster walls & two-sided fireplace, honed quartzite, Programme Martin closets w/ washer dryer. Formal study & adjoining office are en-suite to Master. Guest apt/quarters features full kitchen & bath. Third floor currently used as exercise room, great for media room. Summer kitchen, recently resurfaced pool & spa, sports court, fully gated, ample parking, & more.”

2 Tiel Way, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 6,540 square feet

Address: 2 Tiel Way, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an incredible two acre property in one of Houston’s most bucolic, serene settings. 2 Tiel Way is truly a piece of art created by renowned architect, Christopher Robertson. Designed to pay homage to the original MacKie and Kamrath home that once occupied the site, this home honors the modernist aesthetic of mid-century design but offers the amenities and features we’ve come to expect in new construction. Using only the finest craftsmen and materials, this home is truly special. From the copper roof to the Siberian Larch wood, to the warm gray Texas limestone flooring, simplicity and elegance define the spaces. Whether your enjoying morning coffee by the pool on the expansive lawn, or taking a stroll through the shaded rain forest-like ravine garden, every inch of this property offers unparalleled views and experiences.”

11010 N Country Squire Street, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 11,735 square feet

Address: 11010 N Country Squire Street, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Tuscan oasis in the exclusive Memorial Villages. Gated entry set in tropical enclave, 11010 N. Country Squire built for entertaining&living on grand scale. Soaring 20ft barrel-vaulted ceilings cap off an interior gilded w/opulent mat’l, Venetian plaster, exuding the aura of time gone by. Formals w/marble flrs & glittered crystal chandeliers. Staircase w/custom wrought-iron railings doubles as sculpture. Gather in your majestic 16-seat movie theater for a night to remember, serving wine from the beautifully crafted wine rm. Steal away to your serene mstr retreat&revive your senses in a bthrm worthy of any five-star spa. Walls of butted glass offer a view of a resort-style backyard. Revel in a luxurious playground for people of all ages, complete w/fully equipped outdoor kitch, alfresco dining area&living rm,a poolside cabana,&waterfalls.NO HARVEY FLOODING*per seller”

3649 Chevy Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 10,757 square feet

Address: 3649 Chevy Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Rare offering for a 40,167 sq. ft. lot (per survey) in prime location of River Oaks. Property is being offered at “lot value”. According to River Oaks Property Owners (ROPO), the property may be subdivided into two lots. Subdividing the lot will require approval by ROPO. There is an existing white colonial home on the property with a pool and tennis court. Must have an appointment to walk the lot and/or view the house. A survey is available upon request. Gorgeous setting with mature trees.”

Size: 11,660 square feet

Address: 256 Hedwig, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Stately Memorial Village home positioned off a private gated entry on 1.17 acres is meant for grand living and entertaining. Built in 2010 by Thompson Builders and reimagined by William Sonner Designs and Lauren Dyer Interiors. Residence is enhanced by Coffeyville antique bricks and reclaimed-wood flooring, creating an amiable ambiance throughout. An elegant reception hall with striking double staircase flows to the entertaining portion of the home that offers formals, bar with stainless-steel countertop island, professional-grade kitchen, family room and 3 upstairs guest bedrooms with en suite baths. The kids wing features its own family room and 4 distinctively styled bedrooms reflective of each child’s personality. The impressive adult wing includes the master suite, dual baths and offices, and a gym with sauna. The spectacular outdoor setting features a covered patio, heated pool, fire pit, playscape, putting green & dog fenced area.”

Size: 9,640 square feet

Address: 3950 Inverness Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Refined River Oaks grandeur meets timeliness European design in this exceptional estate situated on an acre in prestigious Tall Timbers. Fabulous floor plan awaiting customization consists of an elegant Entrance Hall opening to grand galleries and regal reception spaces offering impressive scale and views of the serene setting. Banquet-sized Formals. Paneled Library. Butler’s Pantry. Wet Bar. Island Kitchen opens to Morning Room and spacious Den. Master Suite up with private terrace, adjoining study, and separate baths with sizable dressing rooms. 4 Guest Bedrooms. 2 Staircases. 4 Fireplaces. Ample Attic Storage. 3 car attached Garage and connected ground-level Guest Quarters beyond. Spectacular setting boasts an expansive veranda and northern lawn overlooking the swimming pool and surrounding gardens.”

3717 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 10,332 square feet

Address: 3717 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Resting high on an expansive Tall Timbers lot, this 9,555 sf estate will be a new icon on the most beautiful street in Houston. Currently undergoing a complete renovation, the visions of 3717 Willowick are of superior workmanship, luxury finishes, & immaculate design by Thomas O’Neill Homes. The timeless symmetry of the front façade includes an iron balcony and oversize window system above the entrance; a playful mixture of the traditional & modern that continues in the interior spaces. An impressive study of discriminating style & functionality, the home is perfect for large-scale entertaining as well as comfortable living. Inside the light-filled home, walls of iron & glass windows illuminate stately formals & maximize views of the wooded lot & unique ravine topography. Additional features include new owner’s retreat, new kitchen, large bedrooms, media room, family room, & expansive flex space. Pre-completion customization is available; please see listing agent.”

8833 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 10,900 square feet

Address: 8833 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Located on Memorial Drive and a short distance from several highway connections, Avantmore is an exuberant design with modern aesthetics. The home sits on 1.2 acres and has 10,900 sq ft of living space. Classic floorplan expectations with a contemporary approach allow the interior and exterior detailing to blend warmly into a modern lifestyle. Custom detailing of the exterior in natural stone, and stucco reflect an elegance expected for this address and location within the Memorial Drive community. This home has all the formals, as well as large open living spaces expected by today’s buyers. The master and guest bedrooms are on the second floor. The first floor has a mini-master suite, and there’s a quarters apartment above the car showroom. Everyone is accommodated with the eight and two half baths. The home also comes with the Control4® Smart Home system, including Lutron Lighting System, home-wide fire sprinkler system, whole house backup generator, and this is a gated property.”

3443 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 11,900 square feet

Address: 3443 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Sleek glass, steel and stone make this outstanding River Oaks’ estate a modern oasis filled with every convenience and amenity imaginable. Dubbed Bellemore, the residence includes buoyant natural light, clean lines and sophisticated spaces for both gracious entertaining and effortless living. Enjoy an expansive contemporary chef’s kitchen, wet bar and glass-enclosed wine room. Impeccable formal living and dining rooms are joined by a double-height family room and game room, and the third floor features media, fitness and spa facilities. The magazine-worthy master suite offers a marble fireplace sitting room, lush treetop views and an exceptional en suite bath and dressing room closets for two. Five more bedrooms and an apartment mean plenty of room for guests. Designed around a magnificent live oak tree, the grounds feature a heated pool and spa, pergola and outdoor kitchen. An elevator, smart home controls, security systems, four-car garage and gated entry add comfort and ease.”

