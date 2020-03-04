These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in February 2020

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in February 2020 amount to around 82,747 square feet of luxury living and nearly $47 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

4622 BANNING DRIVE (HAR)

Afton Oaks | 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 7,546 square feet

Address: 4622 Banning Drive, Houston, TX 77027

The listing: “Sasha Homes presents this transitional beauty combining timeless European-inspired design elements w/sophisticated finishes, just steps away from RO District, Highland Village and Galleria. Stucco+cast stone details; Grand 24-ft entry w/sandblasted Italian marble; 12-ft ceilings; Formal living w/floor-to-ceiling marble gas fireplace; Custom cabinetry throughout; Wide French white oak floors; Sumptuous marble-clad master bath w/double automated shower; Viking appliances; Thermador built-in coffee system; Temp-controlled wine room; Butler’s pantry; Mudroom plumbed for 2nd laundry; Venetian plaster in powder; Pre-wired smart home technology; Oversized rooms all have en suite baths; Master+guest bed down; Media room w/soundproof insulation, 2nd powder, wet bar, laundry+4 beds up w/game room+spacious balcony overlooking private yard, with room for a pool and summer-kitchen ready; Thoughtfully landscaped grounds w/in-ground sprinkler system+circular driveway; 2 staircases; Elevator capable.”

11219 TYNEWOOD DRIVE (HAR)

Piney Point Village | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 8,183 square feet

Address: 11219 Tynewood Drive, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

The listing: “Luxe finishes set the tone in this well-appointed custom home in coveted Tynewood. Blending sophisticated entertaining spaces w/elevated everyday living. Grand foyer opens to wood paneled library, formal dining clad w/Venetian plaster w/great butler’s pantry, central bar w/2 wine fridges & chilled, brick wine rm. High-end island kitchen w/2 dishwashers, gas range w/split ovens, side by side frdge/frzr, warming drawer, micro & striking quartzite counters. Huge open living rm. Fab downstairs den/playrm w/full bath. Downstairs master suite wows w/beamed ceiling, fp, dual WC & vanities, steam shower, jetted tub & bespoke closet. Gamerm up w/wet bar. Upstairs ensuite bdrms w/walk-in closets. 5th Bdrm currently used as media rm w/coffee bar. Great backyard w/summer kitchen, loggia w/fp, sparkling pool w/spa & beach ledge & nice side yard. Too many details to list including mosquito sys, premium landscaping, whole house generator, surround sound, elevator ready…3rd floor storage/flex space.”

10907 BRIDGEWOOD STREET (HAR)

Houston | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 7,170 square feet

Address: 10907 Bridgewood Street, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “10907 Bridgewood is a custom build plantation style home built by Thompson Custom Homes. Located on just over 1/2 acre, this home has 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. The beautiful foyer opens to a formal dining space and study with custom built in shelving. The kitchen features a large island, plenty of cabinet space, and high end appliances. The kitchen and family room both overlook the outdoor space complete with heated pool, spa, kitchen and wood burning fireplace. Additional features include a central vacuum system, backup generator, and exceptional storage throughout.”

1929 Olympia Dr (HAR)

River Oaks | 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 7,283 square feet

Address: 1929 Olympia Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Traditional elegance & upscale finishes define this superior executive estate. Nestled beside 2+ acre park offering peaceful views on this quiet street in prestigious River Oaks. This is a unique home that discerning buyers seldom see on the market. This special property will appeal to those who appreciate detailed design, quality construction, and unique convenience in one of the most attractive neighborhoods in Houston. The finest quality finishes were carefully selected & include Gracie hand painted wall paper, intricate millwork, antique tiles, Segreto, wax wood flooring, & granite/marble counters. Professional French kitchen. Master suite: coffered paneled ceiling, fireplace, luxurious split master baths, expansive dressing room, exercise room, kitchenette, & garden room. Exquisite formal dining, art gallery, executive study/library. Butler’s pantry, dry bar, media room. Unique mid-level. Elevator, 2019 roof, gated, private/hidden motor court & garage. APPRAISED at $4,250,000.”

2300 Timber Lane, Houston, TX 77027 (HAR)

River Oaks | 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 5,733 square feet

Address: 2300 Timber Lane, Houston, TX 77027

The listing: “In the late 1960s, as America’s original Mid-century Modern movement was winding down, architect George Smart was commissioned to design a low-slung brick and glass house at 2300 Timber Lane. It would serve as the parsonage for St. Luke’s United Methodist Church for 49 years. When it was sold last year, the neighborhood assumed the house would be scraped away, as was the fate of so many others. Fortunately, Unicus Developments stepped in to brilliantly redevelop the property, maintaining the original footprint while expanding the first-floor master suite and preserving the modern brick facade, mature live oaks, and circular drive. Following 14 months of renovation, 2300 Timber Lane is set for its second act. It has four ensuite bedrooms – including the garden-side master bedroom – plus upstairs and downstairs powder rooms, a high-tech kitchen, elevator, refrigerated wine storage, private interior patio and a one-of-a-kind rooftop terrace with summer kitchen. All per Seller”

11102 WICKWOOD DRIVE (HAR)

Piney Point Village | 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 10,358 square feet

Address: 11102 Wickwood Dr, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

The listing: “Stunning traditional home designed by Robert Dame & custom built by Black Diamond. Exceptional in every way with grand scale entertaining in mind. Elaborate finishes throughout. Dining room w/dual chandeliers & buffet opens through the gallery to the Living room w/fireplace and French doors opening to the Loggia w/sparkling pool. Chef’s island kitchen w/granite counters, bar seating, antique glazed cabinets, Wolf six burner range, double Wolf ovens w/separate convection oven, SubZero refrigerator & freezer opens to Breakfast & Family rooms. Family room w/built-in entertainment center. Home office, flex room, pool full bath, wet bar, powder room, mud room, en suite bedroom complete the first floor. 2- story mahogany paneled Study w/library loft located at the base of the main staircase. Master retreat upstairs w/elevator access and dual marble vanities. Media/game room & three en suite bedrooms. Covered loggia w/glistening pool.Gated drive to 3-car attached garage.”

2414 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

River Oaks | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 7,156 square feet

Address: 2414 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “This jewel box of a house, just five years old, is French inspired. Squint your eyes, and you can imagine a 16th-century Anjou manor home designed to provide privacy and protection from the outside world while affording every sweet comfort within. To passersby, the house presents a cream-colored façade encrusted with decorative flourishes, gated circle drive (with motor court) and manicured plantings. Inside, it is a brilliant combination of elegance and 21st century technology. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow in abundant light, which practically glows as it strikes the gorgeous surfaces, including Carrara marble and Caesarstone countertops, Venetian plaster walls and gray-washed oak floors. The home features an elevator, home automation system with in-wall iPad control, three fireplaces, 300-bottle wine storage, three-car garage and a central vacuum system. In addition to its four (or five) bedrooms, there are spacious separate quarters over the garage.”

3437 ELLA LEE LANE (HAR)

River Oaks | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 7,130 square feet

Address: 3437 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77027

The listing: “Under construction by Ashton Gray Development on a premier block, this home is a showpiece of light & design. Beyond the canopied front yard, an airy foyer spills into soaring, open living spaces, awash in natural light & complete with walls of glass & steel that fuse the interior spaces with the loggia & pool. A gracious formal living room w fireplace & private office sits opposite the elegant dining room w butler’s pantry that connects to the phenomenal kitchen. Replete w top tier appliances, marble slab island & breakfast area, the kitchen opens to a soaring open great room w wet bar. 2nd level: An exceptional master with fireplace & window lined lounge, dual showroom closets & a stunning spa-like bathroom w large steam shower & therapy tub. 4 additional en-suite rooms w walk-in closets & game-room complete the floor. 3rd level is ideal for exercise/theatre is finished w full bath & wet bar. Complete with 2 kitchens, generator & full automation systems.”

11010 N Country Squire Street, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Country Squire Estates | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 11,735 square feet

Address: 11010 N Country Squire Street, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Tuscan oasis in the exclusive Memorial Villages. Gated entry set in tropical enclave, 11010 N. Country Squire built for entertaining&living on grand scale. Soaring 20ft barrel-vaulted ceilings cap off an interior gilded w/opulent mat’l, Venetian plaster, exuding the aura of time gone by. Formals w/marble flrs & glittered crystal chandeliers. Staircase w/custom wrought-iron railings doubles as sculpture. Gather in your majestic 16-seat movie theater for a night to remember, serving wine from the beautifully crafted wine rm. Steal away to your serene mstr retreat&revive your senses in a bthrm worthy of any five-star spa. Walls of butted glass offer a view of a resort-style backyard. Revel in a luxurious playground for people of all ages, complete w/fully equipped outdoor kitch, alfresco dining area&living rm,a poolside cabana,&waterfalls.NO HARVEY FLOODING*per seller”

Country Squire Estates | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 10,332 square feet

Address: 3717 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Resting high on an expansive Tall Timbers lot, this 9,555 sf estate will be a new icon on the most beautiful street in Houston. Currently undergoing a complete renovation, the visions of 3717 Willowick are of superior workmanship, luxury finishes, & immaculate design by Thomas O’Neill Homes. The timeless symmetry of the front façade includes an iron balcony and oversize window system above the entrance; a playful mixture of the traditional & modern that continues in the interior spaces. An impressive study of discriminating style & functionality, the home is perfect for large-scale entertaining as well as comfortable living. Inside the light-filled home, walls of iron & glass windows illuminate stately formals & maximize views of the wooded lot & unique ravine topography. Additional features include new owner’s retreat, new kitchen, large bedrooms, media room, family room, & expansive flex space. Pre-completion customization is available; please see listing agent.”

3717 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)