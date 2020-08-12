These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in July 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in July 2020 amount to around 82,180 square feet of luxury living and around $55,098,000 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Size: 6,638 square feet

Address: 2615 Barbara Lane, Houston, TX 77005

The listing: “This is a one of a kind luxury home in sought-after Pemberton Place. This elegantly beautiful, innovatively designed and meticulously crafted masterpiece sits on a gorgeous over-sized 9,900 square foot lot (per HCAD). Custom double iron front doors welcome you into the foyer flanked by the formal dining room with fireplace & chilled wine room & formal living/study w/a full bath! Enter the fabulous open family room & kitchen with Sub-Zero Wolf appliance package & oversized island with windows overlooking the huge backyard! The Kitchen marble countertops & backsplash are breathtaking! Offering 12-inch European White Oak wood floors throughout, high-end lighting & plumbing fixtures, five bedrooms with the potential for six (2 of them downstairs), six full & two half baths. The backyard boasts a large veranda plus an outdoor kitchen & fireplace plus a pool-sized yard!”

Size: 8,444 square feet

Address: 5305 Green Tree Road, Houston, TX 77056

The listing: “Stunning home located in Pine Shadows replete with designer finishes. Gracious entertaining is effortless thanks to the pair of light-filled galleries, centrally located bar and chef’s kitchen open to the family room. The kitchen boasts Calacatta gold marble countertops, an oversized island and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including 2 dishwashers. The paneled library features a limestone fireplace and a pocket door for added privacy. Sun room with walls of windows looking onto the landscaped backyard and dining room with adjacent butler’s pantry and bar. Upstairs awaits a stunning master retreat with a vestibule entry and a marble clad bath and spacious closet, as well as four unique en-suite secondary bedrooms and a large playroom. Loggia with summer kitchen overlooks the swimming pool and manicured grounds with Zoysia grass. Other standouts include: whole home audio, elevator shaft, media room, double staircase, full house generator, 3 car garage with great storage.”

Size: 5,918 square feet

Address: 3202 Reba Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “A hallmark of refined River Oaks living. This timeless 5-Bedroom residence has been respectfully reinvigorated combining the perfect pedigree of acclaimed architect Hiram Salisbury with the masterful modern design of J. Randall Powers in collaboration with architect Ryan Gordon of Gordon Partners and David Gunn to create the epitome of effortless elegance in a picturesque setting overlooking the park. Tasteful interiors offer impeccable scale updated with stylish selections and modern conveniences. Inviting Entry Hall. Fabulous Formals. Serene Sun Room. Gourmet Island Kitchen with adjacent Butlers Pantry and Breakfast Room. Sizable Den with double doors accessing the pristine pool terrace and separate yard space with artificial lawn beyond. Sumptuous Master Suite up with luxurious bath and bespoke dressing rooms. 4 Guest Suites + Upstairs Game Room with wet bar. 2 Staircases. Gated Motor Court leads to a 2-car attached Garage.”

Size: 6,441 square feet

Address: 3519 Tangley Road, West University Place, TX 77005

The listing: “New construction by the Covington team designed by M Architecture on 9,375 sq. ft. lot. Home is not in the 100-year flood plain. The open floor plan provides spacious, light-filled, seamlessly-integrated rooms with serene backdrops of the backyard with veranda/summer kitchen. This beautiful space with six bedrooms is a layering of warm woods, modern lines, and gorgeous stones. Walls of iron doors and windows create sun-drenched kitchen and living areas. Kitchen with built-in coffee, two dishwashers, separate serving bar and climate-controlled wine room. First floor bedroom with ensuite bath. Expansive master suite with coffee/juice bar, two custom-fitted walk-in closets, and a light-filled bathroom with large steam shower shower and freestanding tub. Spacious additional four secondary bedrooms upstairs with game room. Beaubois 12-in European white oak flooring throughout. Elevator ready. Non-thru street just one block from your favorite cafe’s, parks, school and shopping. Gorgeous!”

Size: 7,903 square feet

Address: 10915 Wickline Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024

The listing: “Exceptional new construction by Abercrombie Homeworks - an established premier luxury home builder. This beautiful home features a hand slurried brick exterior, Samaca Slate roof, Venetian pattern paver driveway/walk/extra parking & symmetrical floor plan by Travis Mattingly. Designer finishes throughout by Tami Owen/The Owen Design Group including Bevolo light fixtures, Restoration Hardware mirrors, French White Oak varied width hardwoods, Rocky Mountain hardware, Parisian Gray cement tops on butler/bar, cabana bath, kitchen island & floating counter in powder. Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances. Elevator installed. Master suite down. 6 total bedrooms, 7 full/ 2 half baths. Huge game/media/bar up. Vaulted veranda w/fireplace & outdoor kitchen w/grill, sink, ice & frig. Large private backyard/ample space for pool. Excellent location in city of Hunters Creek Village. A serene setting surrounded by city of Houston. Approximately 11 mi. to downtown. Walking distance to the Houston Racquet Club.”

Size: 6,291 square feet

Address: 3229 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Live a storybook life in this meticulously updated River Oaks 4BD/4.5BA featuring stunning design both inside and out. Immaculate interiors feature fresh paint, refinished floors alongside historical detail and soaring, decorative ceilings. Enjoy multiple, light-filled formal and informal gathering spaces, including a sprawling living room and gorgeous conservatory addition featuring a wet bar and fireplace. The brand-new chef’s kitchen boasts premium appliances and custom cabinetry, plus inviting dining and lounging areas. Spacious beds and whimsical bathrooms accommodate friends and family. The guest cottage offers cabana-like entertaining space topped by a full guest apartment. Two laundry rooms, two staircases, a full security system, automated pool equipment, Natran mosquito system and Creston controls add comfort and safety. A brick and timbered façade and rolled-eave thatched roof give this outstanding Country Club Estates residence enchanting curb appeal.”

Size: 10,448 square feet

Address: 9010 Sandringham, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “A luxury estate located in the premier neighborhood of Bayou Woods. Serene 2 acre setting, French Normandy style custom home. Recently remodeled, clean lines, soft white tones, & state of the art finishes. Grand 2 story foyer bookend by formals. Stunning kitchen w/ commercial walk-in refrigerator, 20 ft island, 8 ft Galley Workstation sink w/ dual faucets & professional grade appliances. First floor includes spacious utility room, family room & entertainment/game room all w/ views of the lush grounds. Second floor features reclaimed hardwood floors from Europe. Master bedroom & bath recently updated w/ Segreto Finishes Venetian plaster walls & two-sided fireplace, honed quartzite, Programme Martin closets w/ washer dryer. Formal study & adjoining office are en-suite to Master. Guest apt/quarters features full kitchen & bath. Third floor currently used as exercise room, great for media room. Summer kitchen, recently resurfaced pool & spa, sports court, fully gated, ample parking, & more.”

Size: 6,540 square feet

Address: 2 Tiel Way, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an incredible two acre property in one of Houston’s most bucolic, serene settings. 2 Tiel Way is truly a piece of art created by renowned architect, Christopher Robertson. Designed to pay homage to the original MacKie and Kamrath home that once occupied the site, this home honors the modernist aesthetic of mid-century design but offers the amenities and features we’ve come to expect in new construction. Using only the finest craftsmen and materials, this home is truly special. From the copper roof to the Siberian Larch wood, to the warm gray Texas limestone flooring, simplicity and elegance define the spaces. Whether your enjoying morning coffee by the pool on the expansive lawn, or taking a stroll through the shaded rain forest-like ravine garden, every inch of this property offers unparalleled views and experiences.”

Size: 11,660 square feet

Address: 256 Hedwig, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Stately Memorial Village home positioned off a private gated entry on 1.17 acres is meant for grand living and entertaining. Built in 2010 by Thompson Builders and reimagined by William Sonner Designs and Lauren Dyer Interiors. Residence is enhanced by Coffeyville antique bricks and reclaimed-wood flooring, creating an amiable ambiance throughout. An elegant reception hall with striking double staircase flows to the entertaining portion of the home that offers formals, bar with stainless-steel countertop island, professional-grade kitchen, family room and 3 upstairs guest bedrooms with en suite baths. The kids wing features its own family room and 4 distinctively styled bedrooms reflective of each child’s personality. The impressive adult wing includes the master suite, dual baths and offices, and a gym with sauna. The spectacular outdoor setting features a covered patio, heated pool, fire pit, playscape, putting green & dog fenced area.”

Size: 11,900 square feet

Address: 3443 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Sleek glass, steel and stone make this outstanding River Oaks’ estate a modern oasis filled with every convenience and amenity imaginable. Dubbed Bellemore, the residence includes buoyant natural light, clean lines and sophisticated spaces for both gracious entertaining and effortless living. Enjoy an expansive contemporary chef’s kitchen, wet bar and glass-enclosed wine room. Impeccable formal living and dining rooms are joined by a double-height family room and game room, and the third floor features media, fitness and spa facilities. The magazine-worthy master suite offers a marble fireplace sitting room, lush treetop views and an exceptional en suite bath and dressing room closets for two. Five more bedrooms and an apartment mean plenty of room for guests. Designed around a magnificent live oak tree, the grounds feature a heated pool and spa, pergola and outdoor kitchen. An elevator, smart home controls, security systems, four-car garage and gated entry add comfort and ease.”