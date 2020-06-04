These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in May 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in May 2020 amount to around 85,038 square feet of luxury living and around $40.1 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Size: 7,950 square feet

Address: 20 Lacewood Lane, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

The listing: "Piney Point estate designed by Robert Dame on a double cul-de-sac lot. The inviting foyer opens to a gallery flanked by the formal living room and library. The handsome library features walnut flooring, panelled walls and a fireplace. The living room has a 20’ cathedral ceiling with French doors leading to the backyard. The kitchen has Noble white marble countertops and backsplash with an adjacent butler’s pantry and planning station. The master bedroom is downstairs and is complete with 2 walk-in closets and a marble clad bathroom. Upstairs has 4 large bedrooms, all with en-suite baths, game room with a wet bar, spacious storage room and an awesome “flex” room on the 3rd floor. The gorgeous grounds are enhanced with professional landscaping and lighting, outdoor kitchen/pavilion and a circle driveway with additional parking. The saltwater pool and spa are complete with fountains and travertine decking.”

Size: 6,373 square feet

Address: 207 Paul Revere Drive, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: "Come see this new stunning home now under construction in the Memorial area by Pelican Builders and Gordon Partners Architects. Situated on an over sized lot, this 5 bedroom home has all of today’s desired luxury home features and living spaces. Some of the noteworthy features include a formal study/library, a first floor guest suite, mud room, master suite on its on wing , a walk in butlers pantry, a 3 car garage, front porch, covered back porch and room for expansion in the attic if desired. This home is ideal for a discerning family desiring the Memorial area lifestyle. Now is the time to purchase and have the ability to select finishes.”

Size: 9,446 square feet

Address: 5451 Longmont Drive, Houston, TX 77056

The listing: "Freshly painted in warm gray tones, this beautifully maintained home shows like new construction! Built with custom home care and quality by Parker House, on a large lot mere steps from Tanglewood Blvd on a quiet stretch of Longmont. Exteriors are of stone, stucco, metal + leaded glass; interiors of hardwood, stone, Carrera marble + reclaimed architectural elements. Perfection is found in the fit, finish + scale. Luxuries include: Chefs kitchen open to Great Room with vaulted ceiling, climate controlled wine cellar + full bar. Billiard Room, Library, Living + Dining Rooms flow for gracious entertaining. Private Master Suite with stunning Bath, coffee bar, dual water closets, + dual closets. Separate wing has three en-suite Bedrooms, Game Room, + sixth Bedroom serving as Theater Room. Third floor features luxurious Guest Suite. Pool-sized backyard with loggia, summer kitchen + one of 4 fireplaces. Three-car garage with gated drive make this home comfortably private.”

Size: 9,344 square feet

Address: 11122 Beinhorn Road, Hedwig Village, TX 77024

The listing: "You will not believe the space in this 9,344 sq ft grand estate on over 1.5 wooded acres! Built lavishly in 1985 and lovingly well cared-for. Featuring 2 very over-sized garages for 8 cars, with pavers. Guest quarters over detached garage have living room, bedroom and kitchen. Grand entry with sweeping staircase and balcony, multiple family rooms and dining rooms, large master suite down with sitting room and spacious bath. 1 additional bedroom down with sitting room, 4 bedrooms up, along with study and game room. 4 half baths. Lovely large sun room overlooking covered veranda and sweeping back grounds with pool.”

Size: 8,679 square feet

Address: 5657 Bayou Glen Road, Houston, TX 77056

The listing: "Another exceptionally constructed, well designed and exquisitely appointed masterpiece by Stacey Fine Homes. Recently completed and situated on commanding grounds with towering trees, this Tanglewood new built offers world-class living + amenities for those accustomed to the very best. Crafted to instantly make you feel at home, a breathtaking entry way fills with natural light and stands tall at 12ft with designer finishes before approaching an iron spiral staircase paired beautifully with white oak flooring. Eloquently integrated into the laid back atmosphere is a bolstering entertainment platform for those who need the best of both worlds, complimented by a state of the art outdoor setup including a pool spa and indoor/outdoor summer kitchen. Chef’s kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances that opens into the expansive family room. Upstairs living with an executive-style master suite & bath, 4 ensuites and gameroom. 350+ wine room, elevator, private 3-car garage driveway gate.”

Size: 7,227 square feet

Address: 11613 Monica Street, Bunker Hill Village, TX 77024

The listing: "New construction by Silverwood Builders. Stunning modern farmhouse style home w/ sophisticated painted brick façade, standing seam metal roof, stylish double hung windows & lush landscaping. A steel & glass front door opens to the entrance hall & series of luminous open spaces. Private study w/ beamed ceiling. Large dining room w/ views to the front. Butler’s pantry w/ wet bar & conditioned wine room. Spacious beamed family room w/ fireplace opens to the kitchen & outdoor living space. Family gathering kitchen w/ island, two SubZeros, Wolf 60” range w/ 2 full-size ovens & abundant storage/pantry space. Luxurious master w/ beamed ceiling & exquisite bath. An inviting experience, the family room & master open to the backyard w/ indoor-outdoor elements in the dining pavilion & summer kitchen. Home office, 2 utility rooms. Game room & media room up. Sophisticated yet relaxed style for today’s discerning buyer. Travis Mattingly, Architectural Solutions & Owen Group Design Firm.”

Size: 9,140 square feet

Address: 5632 Lynbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77056

The listing: "In a premier location moments away from Tanglewood Blvd, this newly-constructed, European-inspired residence completed by Iraj Taghi Custom Homes is a triumph of style & substance, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship, & functionality. 6 bedrooms- 1 guest down, 8 full & 2 half baths along w private quarters atop garage. Enter the foyer with elaborate inlaid flooring to find the homes main level accommodations- formal dining & living room w staggered French Oak floors, a centrally located wet bar w wine enclosure, a staggering Great Room spanning over 40’ which flows into a grand kitchen w top tier appliances & breakfast area. 2nd and 3rd levels accessible by either elevator or 2 stair-halls. Unrivaled Master Suite w dual door entrance features 2 separate privatized resident baths with enormous walk-in closets and breakfast bar. 2nd level living area & 3 suites complete the floor. 3rd level complete w bedroom/game room & full bath. Full automation capabilities throughout.”

Size: 7,837 square feet

Address: 4018 Overbrook Lane, Houston, TX 77027

The listing: "This Oak Estates new construction by Layne Kelly, Masa Studio & Selena Mackay of Studio M is replete with designer finishes. The contemporary exterior boasts quality craftsmanship with brick, stone & stucco accented by bronze CopperSmith lanterns. Grand entry highlights the exquisite staircase with custom railing & white oak hardwoods throughout. Exceptional climate controlled wine room is flanked by formal living & dining. Open concept family room features French doors to the outdoor-pavilion with summer kitchen & expansive green space. Chef’s kitchen showcases leathered marble countertops, geometric mosaic backsplash, SubZero & Wolf appliances & butler’s pantry. Upstairs, the stunning master retreat features an incredible spa-like bath with coffee bar & bedroom-sized closet, four secondaries with ensuite, generously sized game room & large terrace with views of the manicured gardens. Close proximity to Highland Village, River Oaks District, St. John’s School & more.”

Size: 8,306 square feet

Address: 3834 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: "Situated near the Del Monte park, this custom built River Oaks home has a great floorplan and quality finishes. A gracious foyer leads to the formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen with large island opens to family room. Porch with fireplace overlooks cocktail pool and fountain. Master bedroom retreat on first floor has great natural light, views to patio/pool, fireplace, and luxurious master bathroom and closet. Upstairs features sizable secondary bedrooms, laundry room, a central informal living area, and a nicely appointed office. Wine cellar in basement level with tasting room. Elevator goes to all floors. Owner improvements include: expanded circular driveway with pavers , replaced four air conditioning units, security system with cameras, automatic drapes in master bedroom, driveway gate motor replaced, shower installed in bathroom by study, retractable screens for the lower outdoor porch and upstairs balcony, outdoor shower, kitchenette in upstairs suite, and water softener.”

Size: 10,736 square feet

Address: 21 W Rivercrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042

The listing: "Welcome home to this gorgeous custom 10,736 sq. ft Rivercrest estate on an approximately 3.8 acre lot(per HCAD).This home boasts soaring 10’ ceilings, beautiful custom Segreto finishes, hand carved oak wood floors upstairs and down. The grand foyer opens to the living & dining rooms as well as a study and provides a lovely view of the beautiful front staircase. Chief’s kitchen with Taj mahal quartzite countertops and Wolf and Subzero appliances opens to a huge family room with views of the outdoor kitchen, gas fireplace and fire pit, pool and hot tub, tennis courts, sand volleyball court, and an expansive back yard. Lavish master suite downstairs has a sitting room, and a spa style bath with his and hers closets. Guest bedroom and ensuite bathroom downstairs, as well as an office and sitting area. Upstairs boasts an additional 3 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms as well as mancave/fitness, game, media, craft and sun rooms. This is living and entertaining at it’s finest!”