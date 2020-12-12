These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in November 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2020 amount to around 82,023 square feet of luxury living and around $44,458,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Full Screen 1 / 14 11314 Claymore Road, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 7,837 square feet

Address: 11314 Claymore Road, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Nestled on just under an acre in Piney Point Village, this magnificent estate has been completely rebuilt and expanded with no details overlooked. Incredible home in pristine condition offering almost 8,000 sq ft of clean lines and luxury. 5 en suite large bedrooms with expansive family/entertaining areas. This estate offers a grand entrance, lavish master retreat down, two laundry rooms, multiple home office/study areas, formal study, library area, 3 Powder rooms down, rustic wooden ceiling beams and reclaimed wood throughout, gun/safe room, 4 car garage, outdoor living areas, walls of windows overlooking a huge backyard oasis. This is a unique opportunity to own one of the most unassuming & classic estates in Piney Point.”

Full Screen 1 / 18 3668 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 4,915 square feet

Address: 3668 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Surrounded by heirloom oak trees and approached by a circle drive, this classic River Oaks home has been carefully updated for the modern lifestyle. The inviting grand foyer and reception hall features an elegant descending spiral staircase, hardwood floors, traditional moldings, and wide doorways to the formal living room and dining room. Living room features a classic fireplace, dentil molding, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Glassed-in sun room off the living room with access to outdoors. Gracious formal dining room allows a fully extended banquet table and plenty of wall space for serving pieces. Chef’s kitchen and breakfast room with antique pine cabinets, Wolf and GE Monogram appliances, island with seating, and granite countertops. Five bedrooms upstairs; or four bedrooms plus study. Outdoor amenities include a pool, brick and slate patios, mature gardens, and gated motor court. Apartment above two-car garage. Gorgeous wooded 20,040 sq. ft. lot (per HCAD) in sought after location.”

Full Screen 1 / 17 405 Lindenwood Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 9,327 square feet

Address: 405 Lindenwood Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “English Tudor manor-style residence custom-designed & built to exceptional standards by Blackstone Builders. Positioned on a corner lot, the brick, stone & stucco home features period-style arched doors & windows; leaded rondel & stained-glass windows; & delicately carved ceiling trusses in the baronial family room. Interiors offer 12-foot to 20-foot+ ceilings; plaster & paint finishes, LED recessed, art, & fiber-optic lighting; 9 zones of HVAC w/ independent room thermostats; Control 4 system throughout; smart-home system w/ security cameras, wall-pad controls, & intercom; reverse osmosis water system & whole-house water softener; Marchal Stevenson elevator & Vision Art televisions. Luxurious master suite down; en suite secondary bedrooms, media room, and game room up. Outdoor living w/ inviting loggia/fireplace/summer kitchen & pool w/ water-wall sculpture. Interior, exterior, woodwork paint and floors restained 7/20. 24 hour armed guard street security.”

Full Screen 1 / 25 3424 Sunset Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005

Size: 6,100 square feet

Address: 3424 Sunset Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005

Listing: “Stunning Scott Fraiser home completed in 2018. This Approx 6100 sq. ft. home offers a 3/4 car a/c, heated garage with lift (not included in the sq. ft.) on a 11,200 sq. ft. lot. The house features hickory hardwood flooring with Woca oil finish, 11 ft. ceilings on 1st floor and 9 ft. on 2nd. Kitchen has marble countertops with subway tile backsplash, large island with built-in storage, custom designed cabinetry for household kitchen storage. Wolf oven/range with double ovens, 6 gas burners and double griddle. Eat-in kitchen area featuring built-in seating. Master bedroom and 3 secondary bdrms up with 1 guest bdrm down. Family room with coffered ceiling, kid’s craft room with custom u-line wall for art storage, mud room with 5 cubbies, full (pool) bath with shower, elevator closet, formal dining room and butler’s pantry, study with built-in file drawers and office station for printer and supplies, Media room up w/ built-in TV/movie screen and surround sound. Beautiful custom built home.”

Full Screen 1 / 17 11019 KEMWOOD Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024

Size: 7,753 square feet

Address: 11019 KEMWOOD Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024

Listing: “Exceptional Residence with a timeless design, home displays elegant sophistication throughout. Located at the prestigious Hunters Creek neighborhood on a private cul de sac street of only 45 homes . Tastefully appointed, each room is unique and displays finest details and excellent craftsmanship. Features 6 bedrooms, master retreat downstairs, formals, spectacular wine area, family room open to gourmet kitchen, breakfast, mud, laundry/craft, two covered verandas and a sparkling venetian tile pool, second floor offers 5 additional in suite bedrooms, elevator shaft, fully equipped media/game room, study, play nook, homework niche and more....Current owners added extra sqft to the home plus fine details to each living area.”

Full Screen 1 / 18 1923 Olympia Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 7,395 square feet

Address: 1923 Olympia Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “One of River Oak’s most magnificent homes, this Lucian Hood showplace features exceptional modern interiors, glorious outdoor space and a superb park-facing location. The remarkable Georgian residence has been artfully reimagined by its interior designer owner to embrace a minimalist aesthetic that complements the home’s exceptional pedigree. Ebony stained floors dramatize the all-white walls and millwork in the formal living and dining rooms while black lacquer paint gleams in the stately library. The state-of-the-art Poggenpohl marble kitchen offers Miele appliances, a breakfast room, butler’s pantry and wine room. The adjoining family room opens to a chic rear yard with a new pool, covered patio and privacy fencing. In the lavish owner’s suite, enjoy a sitting room, walk-in closet and spa bath. Upscale secondary suites join an upstairs balcony, media room, gym, utility/mudroom and powder rooms. Extensive upgraded systems, smart home features, plus a three-car garage and gated entry.”

Full Screen 1 / 35 1611 South Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

Size: 6,374 square feet

Address: 1611 South Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

Listing: “This elegant residence by Russell Brown Co. was diligently restored by Michael Dreef, AIA, Eubanks Group & Pam Pierce. Perfectly manicured gardens by Glauser McNair encase the brick exterior & lend a sense of privacy. Floor-to-ceiling windows & custom mahogany French doors allow for natural light to fill the interior. Statuary marble island kitchen w/ Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances opens to the family room. Upstairs, spacious primary w/ spa-like Calacatta marble bath & 3 secondaries. Up top, secondary, game room & bath. High-end finishes include Venetian plaster, reclaimed chestnut hardwoods & Burgundy limestone imported from France, antique beams & designer wallpaper. Above the oversized garage, is the fully equipped quarters w/ kitchen & bath. Haute backyard showcases heated pool w/ spa, patio w/ glass fence, numerous sitting areas & an outdoor pavilion w/ masonry fireplace encompassed by professional landscaping. Smart-home automated system, sprinkler & mosquito systems & more.”

Full Screen 1 / 22 27 E Rivercrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042

Size: 14,094 square feet

Address: 27 E Rivercrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042

Listing: “Rivercrest Estate with Country Club amenities. Approximately 3.5 gated acres with private tennis court, indoor and outdoor pools, attached guest house has private entrance, attached quarters, and detached carriage house. Access to the estate is granted through controlled iron gate with a lush garden and drive leading to an expansive motor court for guest parking. Entry is flanked by wood paneled study with built in book cases and a generously sized dining room. The high ceiling and ball room sized living room will captivate your guest with a fire place and wall of windows viewing the rear grounds. Two Master bedrooms, Elevator, and additional full kitchen in attached guest house. Second floor features four bedrooms all with private bathrooms. Large game room/workout room with built-in bookcases that overlooks indoor pool and exquisite living room. Professionally-equipped kitchen with catering kitchen for entertaining. Horses allowed.”

Full Screen 1 / 32 1324 North Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

Size: 7,196 square feet

Address: 1324 North Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

Listing: “Historic Museum District home designed by renowned architect Birdsall Briscoe situated on nearly an acre. Sited under canopies of oak trees, the two story red brick estate with manicured gardens and swimming pool is distinguished by its geometric composition and elegant detail. Signature mill work throughout, the main house features ample entertainment spaces, sun room, library, breakfast room, well appointed kitchen, dumbwaiter, and two story family room. Wine cellar, laundry and utility below. Upstairs, all bedrooms have en-suite baths. The master encompasses a sun filled sitting room and dressing room. The detached garage affords a second story two room apartment with kitchenette and full bath as well as a greenhouse. The home is equipped with a 48KW natural gas generator. The current owners have maintained, renovated, and updated this home in the nearly four decades of stewardship.”

Full Screen 1 / 27 8 Winston Woods Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 11032 square feet

Address: 8 Winston Woods Drive, Houston, TX 77024

Listing: “Exquisite 2 acre estate in prestigious gated enclave. Quality abounds in this magnificent French Country Chateau. Striking slate roof, hand matched mahogany woodwork, mahogany windows, imported French antiques & Venetian plaster walls. An abundance of windows & the master balcony overlook picturesque grounds. Generous formal living rm w/stone fireplace. Spacious oval dining room allows for entertaining with ease. The 1st floor game/party room features incredible 18th Century French paneling & wet bar. The handsome library is appointed with an antique Belgian deco mantel & built in display area. The den, breakfast room, kitchen & conditioned Sun Room allow for intimate or large scale entertaining. Temp controlled wine cellar w/dining area. Private Master retreat w/separate study & luxurious bath. Spacious EnSuite BRs w/balconies. Qtrs/Guest Suite w/kitchen, living rm & Bedroom w/separate entrance. 3 car garage, porte cochere, elevator capable to all floors, Pool & spa. An amazing home!”

