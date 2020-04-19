These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in March 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in March 2020 amount to around 80,195 square feet of luxury living and around $40.6 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

509 Gingham Drive, Piney Point Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

509 Gingham Drive, Piney Point Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

509 Gingham Drive, Piney Point Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 8,575 square feet

Address: 509 Gingham Drive, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

The listing: “Stately Memorial Manor situated on over half an acre in prestigious Piney Point Village offering timeless design with classic curb appeal and exceptional entertaining capabilities. Grand Reception Hall. Fabulous Formals. Paneled Study. Butler’s Bar. Gourmet Island Kitchen opens to Breakfast Room and sizable Den. Garden Room. Master Suite down with marble bath, oversized dressing room, and adjoining Fitness Center. 5 Bedrooms + Game Room up. Third Floor Flex Space with Kitchenette and private bath. Elevator capable. Security Surveillance System. Backyard Retreat features a central swimming pool/spa with water features surrounded by lush landscaping and a manicured lawn. Circular Driveway + Gated Motor Court leads to 3-car attached Garage.”

10 Willowend Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

10 Willowend Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

10 Willowend Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 7,321 square feet

Address: 10 Willowend Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024

The listing: “Beautiful classic brick home completed in 2007 by Abercrombie Homeworks w/timeless design AND in the wonderful Willowick/Hunters Creek Village neighborhood. Excellent entertaining inside & out. 5 bedrooms, 5 full & 2 half baths. Many varied/interesting high ceilings. Downstairs rooms include sumptuous master suite w/large bath, 2 large clothes closets & water closet w/bidet...gourmet kitchen w/large island & 2 dishwashers, breakfast & home office overlooking lush private backyard...super study w/cathedral ceiling & ample built-ins..family room adjoining kitchen w/separate living & dining areas...formal powder room plus half bath near door to driveway w/auto gate, mud room, huge laundry & oversized 3 car garage. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms w/en suite baths & spacious closets plus many extra storage closets throughout...large game/media room w/huge window w/auto shade. 3 fireplaces w/one being in the outdoor veranda w/grill overlooking lovely salt water pool & spa.”

6210 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007 (HAR)

6210 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007 (HAR)

6210 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007 (HAR)

Size: 6,105 square feet

Address: 6210 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007

The listing: “Stunning Contemporary at Memorial Park. Every detail has been selected to create this a one-of-a-kind lifestyle. A massive gate leads onto the motor-court area where you’ll feel a sense of privacy & security. The white exterior is lite with seeded glass crystal sconces, lush landscaping, privacy fences & walls. Enter through the enormous front door that swivels open to a dramatic foyer with floating staircase, concrete accent wall, wet bar w/climate-controlled wine storage plus glass storage system. There is a splendid chandelier, floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass wall that opens to the pool, covered kitchen & fireplace. The pristine kitchen is equipped w/ Viking appliances & Calcatta quartz island w/waterfall edge. The master suite & spa bath include a juice bar, his & her toilets, 2 large dressing areas plus a large private balcony. The home is built with the most advanced technology available today and in the future & includes an EV charging station. This is Houston’s best.”

3712 Darcus Street, Southside Place, TX 77005 (HAR)

Size: 5,590 square feet

Address: 3712 Darcus Street, Southside Place, TX 77005

The listing: “Another fabulous Bardwell Building Company home. Beautiful steel and glass front door opens to entry that leads to center hall with access to library, dining room, powder room, and future elevator closet. The very large family room has a fireplace with cast stone mantle and steel doors that open to the large rear yard. The kitchen is open to the family room and to the covered veranda with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. There is a large walk-in pantry and wet bar with wine refrigerator, ice maker and wine cooler. The mud room with lockers also boasts a 2nd refrigerator and a large sink for bathing the dog or watering outdoor potted plants. Home office is also off this hall. The master bedroom has a beautiful bath and his and her closets. There are 4 additional bedrooms with private baths as well as a game room on the 2nd floor. The gameroom has built-ins plus a bar area with beverage refrigerator. Hardwood floors upstairs and down. All per Seller.”

97 W Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382 (HAR)

97 W Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382 (HAR)

97 W Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382 (HAR)

Size: 8,420 square feet

Address: 97 W Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382

The listing: “Beautifully updated inside & out! Light and bright w/fresh new paint, wood floors, custom built-ins & completely remodeled kitchen & baths. Over $750K in updates & modern improvements include state of the art Crestron & Lutron automation systems, whole house water filtration system; new water heaters & A/C on master wing. Newly installed 110″ $4k theater w/audio system in media room! Gorgeous private wooded lot backs to the 15 hole of the Nicklaus Golf Course - built by Memorial Builders has 8,400+ feet of living space. High ceilings & expansive views, dueling masters & guest suite down, 2 secondary suites up, flex room offers new custom desk & cabinetry; updated wine room includes custom metal & glass doors, refrigeration & additional wine storage. Stunning contemporary kitchen remodel, game & media rooms up. Elevator, exercise room & bonus space. Self cleaning pool & summer kitchen w/new grill & wood burning fireplace. 2-2 car garages, 2 car port-cochere, gated circular drive.”

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 8,452 square feet

Address: 8830 Stable Crest Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Full of lush wood and great architectural details, don’t miss this elegant home situated in the prestigious gated neighborhood of Stablewood! The large reception hall opens to a beautiful paneled library, a formal dining room w/Gracie hand painted wall covering, the inner courtyard w/fountain and a generous formal living room. The chef’s kitchen features a La Cornue hood and range and is open to the family room. The second floor includes a master suite w/sitting room, private office, balcony and his and hers bathroom and dressing areas. In addition, there are two ensuite bedrooms plus a large guest quarters w/kitchenette. The backyard is a private oasis and offers a fabulous courtyard with multiple seating areas including a covered patio, pool and summer kitchen. There is a separate cabana house w/bath that could be a 5th bedroom. The 3rd floor boasts storage galore and an exercise space. There is an elevator, generator, catering kitchen and 3 car garage.”

4. River Oaks property listed for $4,195,000

3609 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 5,269 square feet

Address: 3609 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Prominent English style home in heart of River Oaks. This 4 bedroom residence is situated on half an acre of beautiful grounds. The floor plan includes classic formals, large family room and cozy study that overlooks covered patio and pool with fountains, den with bar, master suite with 2 closets, home theatre, and a third floor flex space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous hardwoods, Porte-cochere & gated motor court w/ 2 car garage w/pool bath & quarters above.”

3 Estancia Place, The Woodlands, TX 77389 (HAR)

Size: 10,257 square feet

Address: 3 Estancia Place, The Woodlands, TX 77389

The listing: “This in-process stunner is located on a pristine lot, one of the largest in Carlton Woods Creekside. An exquisite, smart floor plan, will feature clean lines with modern elements! Schedule a visit to see how you can select, complete and make this gorgeous custom home uniquely your own. This impressive residence is designed for everyday living and entertaining in exceptional style. All bedrooms will feature en-suite baths; extensive windows will provide plenty of natural light retreat style views of the back yard. Current pricing includes pool and lot clearing! 14,000 sf including outdoor spaces!”

202 Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (HAR)

202 Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (HAR)

202 Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (HAR)

202 Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (HAR)

202 Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (HAR)

Size: 11,306 square feet

Address: 202 Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77478

The listing: “ELEGANT FRENCH ESTATE SITUATED ON A 2.6 ACRE WATERFRONT LOT IN THE HEART OF SUGAR LAND! BUILT BY RENOWNED BUILDER CHRISTOPHER SIMS THIS HOME IS THE EPITOME OF LUXURY! OLD WORLD ELEGANCE & AESTHETICS SEAMLESSLY BLEND W/MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN THIS ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE. DRAMATIC FOYER W/SOARING CEILINGS, FLOATING CURVED STAIRCASE, STONE COLUMNS & IMPORTED STONE FLOORS. TWO STORY FORMAL LIVING W/HAND CARVED LIMESTONE FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING W/WET BAR, GORGEOUS KITCHEN THAT CAME STRAIGHT OUT OF A MAGAZINE WITH STONE COUNTERTOPS, TWO INTEGRATED FRIDGES W/8 FREEZER DRAWERS & MUCH MORE, TWO STORY MASTER SUITE W/WOOD FLOORS & STONE FIREPLACE, LUXURIOUS SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH W/STEAM SHOWER, FURNITURE LIKE CUSTOM CABINETRY, STONE FLOORS, & TWO LARGE CLOSETS. HANDSOME STUDY W/CUSTOM WOODWORK. UPSTAIRS FEATURES 4 LARGE SUITES W/PRIVATE BATHS, ENTERTAINMENT WING FEATURES MULTIPLE GAMEROOMS, MEDIA ROOM, & WET BAR. BACKYARD OASIS W/POOL, LOGGIA W/OUTDOOR KITCHEN & PANORAMIC LAKE VIEWS! LOW TAXES!”

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 8,900 square feet

Address: 2511 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Welcome to The Windsor, a breathtaking new River Oaks residence melding traditional inspiration with coveted contemporary aesthetics. Brought to you by Al Ross Luxury Homes, this Mayfair Regency showplace features custom millwork, wide-plank hardwood floors, handsome built-ins and premium finishes. Both formal & informal rooms allow for lavish entertaining & effortless daily life. The flawless gourmet kitchen, wet bar & wine room aid in gracious hosting, while a grand staircase & elevator serve every floor. The luxurious master suite boasts a fireplace, a large corner sitting room & a spa-inspired bath with boutique style walk-in closet. 3 more bedrooms can be found in this level, & there’s another in a separate guest apartment. A large game room completes the second floor while the third floor offers dedicated media and exercise rooms and a full bath. A gorgeous façade & landscaping add exceptional curb appeal to this custom home close to Upper Kirby & West Gray shopping.”