These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in June 2020

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in July 2020 amount to around 73,075 square feet of luxury living and around $43.83 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Size: 6,916 square feet

Address: 2616 Timberloch Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380

The listing: “This extraordinary custom home in East Shore of The Woodlands has everything you could want,including large kitchen,family room,pub,expansive out door space with four covered lounge areas,outdoor kitchen,pool and a climate controlled outdoor living room.Situated on a corner lot above street level provides year round privacy.Located within walking distance to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion,Market Street, Hughes Landing,Mall and The Waterway. As you step through the European designed front door,one of the first things you notice is the attention to detail.Reclaimed antique wood is used throughout the home as well as custom Ben Eaton hardware and White Mountain marble.Tranquil spa like master retreat with coffee and refreshment bar,fully enclosed steam shower and private veranda.Fully automated smart home,central vac,three car attached garage with apoxy flooring With two separate main house entrances,Generator, Culligan Water Purifier, Navien tankless water heaters and elevator.”

Size: 5,432 square feet

Address: 4142 Marquette Street, West University Place, TX 77005

The listing: “Rare opportunity in West University Place!This 75 x 125 lot with 5,432 sq. ft. home is being offered with the adjacent 50 x 125 lot for a total of 15,625 square feet of land with easy access to the Med Center, Galleria, 610 and Highway 59. The first floor includes formals, wet bar, family room, game room with full bathroom, kitchen and a beautiful wall of windows providing a beautiful year-round view of the spacious back yard. Two stairways create easy access to the large upper story. Upstairs features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, plus an extra room currently used as an office that could be a sixth bedroom. Out door space includes double wide drive way, beautiful pool, lighted sport court and room to play. Come take a look at this impressive property with space for everyone. If you prefer to purchase 4142 Marquette as a 9,375 square foot lot without the pool and sport court, this is possible. The lots have not been combined and are platted separately.”

Size: 6,354 square feet

Address: 6624 Vanderbilt Street, West University Place, TX 77005

The listing: “Breathtaking Mediterranean Villa situated on a 20,000 (HCAD) square foot lot in a park-like setting. This stunning home features stone floors, archways, floating staircase, 2 fireplaces and first floor master suite. The striking gourmet kitchen was renovated in 2019 and features quartz countertops, granite island, Dacor stainless appliances and custom lighting. The first floor master suite features walls of windows and a luxurious spa-like master bath. Other features include handsome office with birdseye maple built-ins, newly renovated bar area, spacious gameroom, exercise room and a backyard oasis with heated saltwater pool and spa, covered veranda with wood beams and lush landscaping. This home is perfect for entertaining and is in a prime West U location within minutes to West U Elementary (Buyer must verify eligibility for attendance), Rice Village as well as downtown and the Medical Center. All per Seller.”

Size: 5,427 square feet

Address: 212 E Cowan Drive, Houston, TX 77007

The listing: “OASIS IN THE CITY! Stunning Allan Edwards New Home 1 block from Memorial Park. This well designed custom home exudes casual elegance. Amazing window walls that overlook the stunning back yard w/pool, spa, water feature, outdoor kitchen & casual living area. The window walls open to allow the outdoor/indoor to become one. Attention to detail throughout include custom Segretto touches in the Family Rm & Powder Rm. The formal Dining has both a Butler’s pantry & bar. The downstairs flex space can be a Study/Library or Formal Living. Fabulous downstairs Master Suite occupies its own private wing & features window walls & spacious Master Bath with oversized Shower & impressive, spacious Master Closet & utility room. 3 EnSuite Bedrms, Gameroom + Exercise Room on 2nd floor accessible by stairs or installed elevator. 3 car garage with show room finished floor. This home is for those who desire a low maintenance lifestyle in a high quality custom home in the beautiful Memorial Park neighborhood.”

Size: 9,500 square feet

Address: 5540 Longmont Drive, Houston, TX 77056

The listing: “Quietly elegant, highly-custom home created by J. D. Bartell Design & built by J. A. Taghi Design/ Nick Taghi Construction, in a modern transitional style with antique white brick, stucco, and siding. Open light-filled interior w/12-ft - 24-ft ceilings; European oak floors; 12″ baseboards; hand-selected, book-matched marble walls & waterfall countertops; Italian porcelain tile floors, wall accents, and backsplashes; high-end art, recessed, & pendant/chandelier lighting. Inviting entry flanked by study, formal living room & dining room; great room w/fireplace open to gathering kitchen; full bar w/temp-controlled wine vault; SubZero, Wolf, Asko appliances; Miele coffee system; powder room w/custom floating vanity; 1st-floor master w/sitting room & bedroom w/double fireplace; sumptuous marble-clad bath w/waterfall sink decks; art-glass & marble shower; auto privacy shade; slipper-foot tub; 2 water closets. En suite bedrooms; game room w/juice bar; 3rd-floor w/full bath. All stop elevator.”

Size: 9,766 square feet

Address: 5401 Sturbridge Drive, Houston, TX 77056

The listing: “Inspired by the timeless romantic architecture of a Spanish hacienda, this extraordinary custom-built Tanglewood residence commands a prominent position on a sizable 31,800+ sq. ft. corner property offering a serene and secure setting with towering trees and masonry perimeter wall. Distinctive design enhanced by impressive scale and authentic architectural elements blending bold colors, ornamental ironwork accents, and materials from around the world. Grand galleries lead to regal reception spaces enabling effortless entertaining and refined living. Elegant Formals. Library with adjacent Home Office. Wet Bar with Wine Vault. Gourmet Kitchen opens to a splendid Morning Room. Sumptuous Master Suite up with lavish bath and custom closets. 5 Guest Suites + Upstairs Game Room. 2 Staircases. Loggia with summer kitchen and outdoor fireplace overlooks a serene swimming pool with manicured lawn beyond. 3-car attached Garage with gated motor court and circular driveway.”

Size: 8,156 square feet

Address: 11706 Brandon Way, Houston, TX 77024

The listing: “Another Metropolitan Custom Homes Masterpiece. This majestic newly constructed 5-Bedroom residence offers exceptional amenities situated on over half an acre of manicured grounds in a coveted Bunker Hill Village cul-de-sac location. Inviting Entry opens to sizable living spaces well-equipped for entertaining with wine vault, central wet bar, and catering corridor. Owners Retreat with cathedral ceiling and luxurious bath offering separate dressing rooms. Ground-level Game Room with retractable glass wall opening to a Loggia with outdoor fireplace and summer kitchen overlooking the backyard oasis featuring a swimming pool with water features and elevated spa surrounded by an artificial lawn. 4 Guest Suites up with Game Room and customizable Flex Room. Elevator-installed. Home Generator. Central Vacuum System. Gated Motor Court leads to 3-car attached Garage.”

Size: 6,256 square feet

Address: 3015 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “This classic luxury estate is the epitome of sophistication. It was designed by John Staub, a distinguished residential architect. This property is situated on over an acre of organic, well-manicured gardens in Houston’s most desirable neighborhood, River Oaks. This residence exemplifies the simple elegance that is reflective of the collaboration with Ima Hogg inspired by Bayou Bend. As you enter the New Orleans style home you are met with original black and white marble flooring, ironwork, millwork and high ceilings. The home showcases four marbled fireplaces, Jacobean walnut paneled library, octagonal dining room with iconic arched doorways that access the breakfast room and butler’s pantry. The Master Bedroom features a Correa marble fireplace, closet with a dressing room and an elevator. The exterior features a large swimming pool with a stunning pool house, sauna and surrounding lush gardens. Full garage quarters with hardwoods are located over the garage and porte-cochere.”

Size: 7,823 square feet

Address: 3 Remington Lane, Houston, TX 77005

The listing: “Included on Nat’l Register of Historic Places. Designed by Staub, this restored estate blends Regency-revival architecture w/ inspired contemporary design. Light-filled, streamlined modern interior designed by Chelsea Cunningham McDermott, ASID, preserves delicate fireplaces, jib head windows, hardwood floors, & Gracie wallpaper. Adjoining the reception hall & library, a wing houses the main staircase, living room, powder room, & wine closet (1st-floor); den, & luxurious master w/ split bath & custom closets (2nd-floor). Opposing wing has middle & rear staircases, dining room, gathering kitchen & breakfast room/bar, playroom, & pool bath (1st-floor); en suite bedrooms & den (2nd-floor). Kitchen & breakfast room/bar w/ porcelain countertops & floor, SubZero & Wolf apps., sleek cabinetry, chiller, & icemaker. Rooms view ancient mossy oaks w/ trailing branches, azalea beds, fountains, brick patios w/ vintage ironwork, & classical pool dropped into the lawn. Photos:TK Images, Julie Soefe.”

Size: 7,445 square feet

Address: 15 Pinehill Lane, Houston, TX 77019

The listing: “Private and quiet one acre retreat in prestigious Tall Timber section of River Oaks. Memorial Park’s located directly across the Bayou insuring that no other building projects will interrupt your peace & tranquility. Several large windows allowing natural light throughout with views of the spacious backyard and sparkling pool/spa. Lower level includes brand new, sophisticated wine cellar and two unfinished media/game rooms with baths. Enjoy cooking in your chef-type kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and your very own pizza oven. Master suite includes his and her closets with a dressing room. The bathroom has a separate shower and a spa size tub. Four bedrooms upstairs with a study and multimedia/exercise room. This property provides a spectacular opportunity to enjoy one of the best parts of River Oaks.”